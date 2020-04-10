Dream derailed: Davis denied chance to coach his sons together with Fluvanna boys soccer team

PALMYRA — Jason Davis started coaching club soccer in 2012 to help his youngest son, Will, get indoctrinated into the sport.
Eight years later, Davis was preparing for his own “proud dad moment.” This spring, he was set to coach both his sons, Emory and Will, on the Fluvanna County High School boys soccer team.
But his front row seat lasted just two scrimmages before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to spring sports a week before their first varsity game.
Jason Davis, an assistant the past six years with Fluvanna County head coach Earl Gibson, was disappointed to say the least.
“I have watched Emory and his friends play soccer since they were in grade school, so to see them playing as seniors was a moment I had been waiting for,” Davis said. “Adding Will to the mix was not something that I had even considered until the last year or so, but he was definitely going to help us. This team had a ton of potential, and seeing them work toward their goals, that is what every coach wants, but knowing them all so well makes it that much more personal to me.”
Emory Davis has been a fixture in the Fluvanna boys soccer program the past four years and was excited about the Flucos’ chances this spring. Fluvanna returned nine seniors from last year’s squad that reached the Region 3C semifinals, finishing one game short of a potential state tournament berth.
“I was really excited to play with the other seniors on this team and seeing if we could improve on last year,” Emory Davis said. “A lot of us have played together since we were really young and just starting out in soccer. Having Will on the team was going to be interesting and I thought he could help us win games.”
Will, a rising freshman, had spent countless hours watching his older brother develop his soccer skills and grew up trying to emulate him.
“When I was younger, I remember seeing Emory ‘Maradona’ a kid and score in a game and then at my next tournament, I did the same thing, but the kid fouled me before I could score,” Will Davis said. “I also watched Emory make the elite team at SOCA and I told myself that was the level I had to get myself to.”
Jason Davis enjoyed watching both his sons progress over the years.
“I have been lucky to coach both of my boys at different times, but this would have been the first time on the same team,” he said. “I never thought it would happen, because Will is so much younger. I have spent over 25 years coaching high school sports, but win or lose, I knew this season would be one of my favorites.”
Despite learning the game together, the two siblings had unique styles on the pitch.
“Emory and Will are very different players and I was looking forward to seeing how they would be able to interact on the field,” Jason Davis said. “I have watched both of them work extremely hard on their game year-round in order to compete at a high level.”
Jason Davis said Emory took up soccer at the age of nine after the constant pounding of football had taken its toll on him.
“He wanted to be a goalkeeper for the longest time,” Jason Davis said. “After he started scoring goals, his coaches stopped that.”
That goal-scoring prowess continued at the high school level. Emory Davis was routinely one of the top point-producers in the Jefferson District and entered his final varsity campaign as the school’s all-time leader in assists (35) and fourth in school history in goals scored (25).
Emory, who has verbally committed to play soccer at Hampden-Sydney next fall, has several fond memories from his time with Fluvanna County. One of the top moments was leading the Flucos to a victory over Monticello to secure a regional berth.
“I have enjoyed the ability to play with some of my best friends and enjoyed all the time we got to spend together,” Emory Davis said. “Another great memory was becoming the all-time assist leader in school history during last year’s senior night.”
Will Davis picked up soccer at a young age and looked up to his brother, both athletically and personally.
“Will has played soccer as long as he can remember and has always wanted to be as good or better than Emory,” Jason Davis said. “He always tried to score more goals than Emory did during a given season. Will got moved to center back this year and now likes to remind Emory that he is a much better defender than him.”
The freshman center back had high expectations for this season.
“I knew we were going to be a good team,” Will Davis said, “and as a freshman playing as the six, I knew that I had to prove that I was able to play at this level and help control the game in the middle.”
Will Davis was excited to line up beside his brother.
“I was looking forward to competing for playing time and hopefully getting to be on the field with Emory,” Will Davis said. “I was looking forward to playing with all those older guys that I have watched play growing up. I wanted to help in any way that I could.”
The brothers got a taste of what it was going to be like during the preseason scrimmages against Harrisonburg and a dual scrimmage with Madison County and William Monroe.
Emory scored two goals and assisted on another in the preseason, while Will was a one of the leaders of the defense.
“Emory is a really talented, high-level player and I was looking forward to showing I could play on the same field with him,” Will Davis said. “I just wanted to help our team be successful. With our age gap, this was a one-time deal.”
The dream of playing side-by-side hit a snag last month after Gov. Ralph Northam cancelled the remainder of the school year and handed down an executive order for residents to stay at home until June.
Despite the ruling, Jason Davis admitted he was still optimistic.
“When the decision was first made, I convinced myself we would play some of the season,” he said. “When it became clear to me that we wouldn’t play at all, my first thought was my seniors and I was heartbroken they wouldn’t get the opportunity to play this season together.”
As a coach and a parent, Davis admitted he was torn by the decision.
“As a parent, I knew it was the right decision,” he said. “But it crushed me to think instead of a full season, it was only going to be those two scrimmages. As a community, we are facing a lot of bigger obstacles other than a missed soccer season and in the end, we will overcome them all, but I think it is healthy to allow yourself to be sad about the events and special moments we are missing.”
The ruling also affects the Davis family on the girls’ soccer side as well. Davis’ wife, Kristen, serves as a varsity assistant for Fluvanna County and their daughter Lauren plays for the Flucos.
“We are a soccer family,” Jason Davis said. “We usually spend this time of year watching, talking and playing soccer almost all the time. If we could just have one varsity doubleheader, I can imagine that would be a moment our whole family would cherish. Quite often in life, you don’t realize how special a moment is until it has passed. That night would not be one of those moments.”
Emory admits he’s spent the last several weeks wondering what might have been.
“It was going to be a special moment for all of us,” Emory Davis said. “I was hoping that eventually, Will would find me with a pass and I could score a goal off it. I think that would have been a surreal moment that had never happened before. This being the last time I would get to play for my dad and having Will on the team as well was going to be special. Having Will around would give my dad someone else to yell at instead of me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.