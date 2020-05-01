Since Bryce Perkins’ final game in a Virginia uniform, it’s been assumed that Brennan Armstrong held the inside track to the Cavaliers' starting quarterback job.
Well, you know what they say about assumptions.
UVa has added graduate transfer Keytaon Thompson to its roster, the program announced Friday. Thompson comes to Charlottesville from Mississippi State with two years of eligibility remaining, and he’ll be eligible to compete immediately.
Hello, quarterback competition.
Thompson is a tall, athletic, dual-threat quarterback with decent experience at the Power 5 level. He’s worthy of a starting role, and he’s played more collegiate snaps than Armstrong.
In Armstrong’s UVa career, he’s thrown 25 passes and ran the ball 16 times. In three years at Mississippi State, Thompson threw the ball 105 times and tallied 99 rushing attempts. He found the end zone 10 times as a rusher while tossing eight touchdowns through the air.
Armstrong played more than Thompson in 2019, though.
UVa’s left-handed backup threw the ball 20 times last season while running seven times. Thompson didn’t throw a pass or run the football, but did make one reception for eight yards.
Despite each player taking the field over the past few seasons, both quarterbacks lack recent meaningful game experience, leaving UVa with uncertainty moving forward.
Armstrong and Thompson can both make plays with their arm and legs, while Thompson is a bigger player with more dynamic ability as a rusher. At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Thompson is built more like Perkins than Armstrong.
On the other hand, Armstrong knows the offense well, given his years at UVa, and he’s a good passer with solid field awareness. He’s also a shifty runner.
“He’s just one of those players who under duress seems to have the game slow down rather than speed up for him,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said on a media teleconference in March. “If you have a choice, that’s where you’d like players to excel.”
Each quarterback has strengths that could lead to them becoming the starter. For Armstrong, leadership and familiarity with the offensive system jump out.
“He’s shown great leadership qualities thus far,” linebacker Charles Snowden said of Armstrong during a media teleconference call in April. “The meetings we’ve had he’s always the first one up there. He’s not an overly vocal guy but he talks when he needs to. The guys respect him and I think he’s a good football player and I think he’ll be able to lead this team.”
Instead of spring practice, summer workouts and eventually fall football, COVID-19 leaves collegiate athletic programs left to wonder what’s next. For UVa, it’s clear a competition for the starting quarterback job is on its way. It’s just unclear when the competition will begin.
Thompson is expected to enroll at Virginia in the summer. As of early May, there’s uncertainty on how UVa’s fall semester and fall athletic activity will function. Currently, most players are at their homes across the country communicating with coaches via Zoom and finding ways to creatively exercise to stay fit.
Video calls with coaches and teammates are one thing when it comes to learning the playbook and interacting with others, but Thompson’s arrival on grounds will play an important role in his eventual development.
Understandably, he’ll need actual reps with receivers to develop a connection on the field. In-person interaction with teammates also will help Thompson as he aims to slide into a leadership role. Transferring into a program with the alterations caused by COVID-19 is a challenge, but as Perkins showed in his two years at Virginia, a transfer quarterback can come into the UVa program and find success both as a leader and a player.
Thompson’s addition doesn’t mean he becomes the unquestioned starter. It doesn’t mean he will ever become the starter.
The arrival of another quarterback means the Cavaliers add a dynamic athlete to a quarterback room in need of depth. Thompson adds a running threat and the Cavaliers could create a package for Thompson to come in as a run-first option at quarterback if he doesn’t win the starting job.
At the very least, Thompson brings dual-threat ability to an inexperienced position group in need of a talented veteran.
Mendenhall wants his players to earn accomplishments. With Thompson joining the group, UVa’s starting quarterback role in 2020 will be earned, not given.
Whoever earns the job has big shoes to fill.
“I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do,” Mendenhall said of Bryce Perkins after the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech in November. “There’s not a play he can’t make. I think Bryce Perkins changes the face of UVa football.”
No pressure.
