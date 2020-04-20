Mandy Alonso beat his man, grabbed at Hendon Hooker’s jersey and started wrestling the quarterback to the ground. Hooker lost control of the football, and Eli Hanback jumped on it in the end zone for a touchdown to put Virginia in front of Virginia Tech 39-30.
Hanback’s touchdown iced the game and helped break a 15-year losing streak to the Hokies. Hanback’s score, as well as his four-year career in Charlottesville, won’t soon be forgotten by UVa faithful.
While he’s forever entrenched as a Charlottesville football legend for his touchdown, Hanback’s attention now turns toward playing in the NFL.
“Scoring that touchdown against Virginia Tech is a feeling I don’t know if I’ve ever felt before in my life,” Hanback said. “Everyone says it’s those moments where stuff goes quiet around you and you don’t hear anything else. It was one of those moments, like it was unbelievable. I can’t describe it, but getting drafted on the other hand would also be a dream come true and something that very few people get to experience.”
Despite solid production and size at the defensive tackle spot, Hanback is not expected to be drafted in this week’s NFL Draft, according to most draft experts. The defensive tackle joins his teammate, linebacker Jordan Mack, as UVa defensive seniors not receiving much draft buzz.
Mock drafts frequently place Mack into the final round or two of this year’s NFL Draft, but an ankle injury cost Mack most of the ACC Championship Game and all of the Orange Bowl. He expected to compete at Virginia’s Pro Day, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Early in the season, Mack’s stock seemed to be skyrocketing as his sack total grew each week and he roamed the defense making plays. Given his leadership ability and academic prowess, Mack seemed destined to be a mid-round pick. His injury hurt that stock.
Fortunately for both Hanback and Mack, they put four years of play of film, so missing a chance to run a 40-yard dash or compete in drills doesn’t ruin their NFL prospects.
“You just leave it all out there on the film, and that’s what it’s all about,” Mack said. “Your film speaks volumes, and at the end of the day, that’s what you do, you play football.”
Mack also received an invite to the NFL Combine in February. While Mack couldn’t compete, teams had a chance to test the linebacker’s ankle and check up on his health. This helped calm some concerns among teams.
He returned to 100% health in March.
When healthy, Mack proved to be a force. He finished his senior season with 69 tackles and 7.5 sacks. He was one of the most productive linebackers in the country when it came to sacking the quarterback.
Hanback finished the year with 36 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. While his production doesn’t jump off the page, the big defensive lineman proved to be consistent and durable during his time in Charlottesville.
At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Hanback’s size makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams. He played well in UVa’s 3-4 scheme and possesses the physical tools needed to succeed. He showed versatility as someone capable of playing on the edge or in the nose tackle position.
“What I’ve heard mostly from the beginning is that a lot of the 3-4 teams like me, just because that was our base defense here,” Hanback said.
Hanback says his strength is stopping the run, and he and NFL personnel have acknowledged he needs pass rushing improvement moving forward. Given his size and collegiate production, it’s likely Hanback earns at least a mini camp tryout with a team.
Both Hanback and Mack helped lay the ground work to make UVa a successful ACC football program. They’re hoping to earn a shot with an NFL team in the coming days to keep their football careers alive. Hanback mentioned being a Philadelphia Eagles fan growing up, saying it would be special to play for them.
Even though Hanback’s heart might hope for a shot with the Eagles, he just wants a chance to show what he can do. His career with the Cavaliers is over, and he’s ready for what’s to come.
“Anyone who wants to give me an opportunity to play is gonna be my team now,” Hanback said. “That’s where my head’s at.”
