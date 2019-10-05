CARY, NC -- Western Albemarle’s Jack Eliason turned in a top 5 finish Saturday during the prestigious Great American Cross Country Festival held at the WakeMed Soccer Complex.
The senior runner posted a time of 15 minutes, 5 seconds to finish fourth behind Athens Academy’s Graham Blanks (14:45) for the overall title in the Boys Race of Champions division.
Eliason was one of six runners from Western Albemarle and Albemarle invited to participate in this race.
Joe Hawkes, the reigning Class 3 VHSL state cross country champion, finished 31st with a time of 15.29 for Western Albemarle. Teammate Will Bonner (15:53) was 80th, followed by Joseph Taylor (15:59) in 93rd, Stuart Terril (16:11) in 116th and Jack Vigilante (16:41) to lead the Warriors.
Joe Yung placed 78th with a time of 15:51 to lead Albemarle. Will McKenzie (16:01) was 101st, followed by Stephen Smith (16:23) in 139th, Harris Naseh (16:39) in 176th, Sam Tamblre (16:57) in 214th and Brett Harris (18:00) in 275th.
On the girl’s side, Albemarle’s Arianna DeBoer placed 18th with a time of 19:06 to lead all local competitors in the Girls seeded race.
Sarah Leach (20:46) finished 106th for the Patriots, followed by Hannah Guyton (20:51) in 109th, Beth Shifflett (20:55) in 113th and Cassidy Guyton (21:05) in 120th.
