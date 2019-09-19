The 2018-19 school year was a banner one for high school athletics in Central Virginia, as local teams claimed 11 Virginia High School League state championships.
A new realm of athletics begins this fall at two local schools that have jumped into the world of esports gaming.
Fluvanna County and Louisa County recently announced plans to take part in the VHSL’s pilot program to bring esports gaming to the commonwealth.
“We know that gaming is a huge thing for young people today and when the VHSL decided to introduce this pilot program, we really wanted to give it a chance,” Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris said. “The school system jumped at the possibility as it came about the chance to try this out and put this in play. I truly think that it will really fly, both for us and the VHSL. With the opportunities in college and further, we are excited.”
Last spring, the VHSL Executive Committee approved a one-year pilot program for esports gaming to give students another avenue for interscholastic competition. The VHSL partnered with PlayVS, the esports platform provider, and the National Federation of State High School Associations to make this new activity a reality.
Sports gaming is not a new concept. The current wait list to build an interscholastic esports program with PlayVS is more than 13,000 schools, including 300 in Virginia, and spans across all 50 states. That interest is on par with traditional sports such as football, which is available in 14,247 schools, according to the platform’s web site.
Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said the structure of esports gaming at the VHSL level meets the Virginia Department of Education and the school division’s commitment to the five C’s, — communication, collaboration, creativity, critical thinking and citizenship.
“If you watch our students practice and compete, you really appreciate the work they put into it and the team effort it takes to be successful,” Straley said in a written statement. “Those are skills that are going to help them be successful later in life and esports brings the 5 C’s to life.”
Through the PlayVS platform, the VHSL chose three games for students to compete in: Rocket League, a, game that combines soccer and car racing, League of Legends, a game similar to capture the flag, and SMITE, a third-person arena style fighting game.
The cost per student is $64 per game title per season and schools coordinate payment of fees directly with PlayVS. Like with any VHSL sanctioned event, students must maintain eligibility to participate. There is no travel necessary, as competitions occur online at the member schools in a supervised environment, typically existing computer labs or libraries at the schools.
During competitions, Rocket League requires a team of three starting players. League of Legends and SMITE require five starting players. Schools have the options to enter more than one team per game.
The interest in the program has been high.
“Students heard about the possibility for LCHS to pilot an esports program during late July and it carried over into the start of the 2019 school year,” Louisa esports gaming coach Jacob Sarmiento said. “When we came back to school in August, the excitement was palpable. Student interest was massive from the start of the school year. During our interest meeting, we had over 110 students in attendance.”
The support was similar at Fluvanna County. Aaron Grubbs, who coaches the esports team for the Flucos, said 75 students showed up for the initial interest meeting and 58 of them signed the interest sheet.
“I love seeing students connect with fun things in school,” Grubbs said. “Students have an opportunity to earn scholarships and compete in something they are passionate about and good at. Plus, I enjoy gaming as a hobby, when time permits.”
Fluvanna County held their first practice session Tuesday night. Grubbs said 21 students took part in the first tryout session and they were all excited.
“Gamers were already strategizing and drawing maps,” he said. “Several stated they were excited about the potential for scholarships. Almost all stated they were excited starting a tradition of excellence in gaming at Fluvanna County High School.”
For Grubbs, esports is about more than just the competition.
“The important thing is that we are looking to get students involved in after school activities that might have never been involved in after school programs,” Grubbs said. “The major goal of esports is that it will provide another opportunity for students to participate in school."
Sarmiento said practices at Louisa County are set to start Sept. 24 and will be held after school. He said they have about 20 computers in their esports lab, which he believes is more than enough for the initial setup.
“We look forward to the growth of this sport and we realize that we are currently in the beginning phases,” Sarmiento said. “Once we analyze data from our participants and their performances, we will have a better idea as to what upgrades we will need moving forward. As of right now, we are in a great place and excited for the opportunity.”
The Lions' first competition is set for Oct. 15, which will be a League of Legends preseason game. The next day, they will take part in preseason games for Rocket League and SMITE.
The regular season begins Monday, Oct. 21 and will included eight weeks of competition. The top teams advance to play in a single-elimination bracket until the finalists are determined. The VHSL Season I championship round is slated for January.
The VHSL has committed to a second season which will start some time in 2020.
The interest in esports gaming in Central Virginia is expected to grow. Phil Giaramita, a public information officer for Albemarle County Public Schools, said the school division have been discussions about adding esports, with the strongest interest at Monticello High School, but nothing has been finalized.
“There have been some discussions since the spring of whether we should add this activity to our programming,” Giaramita said. “When we’re considering adding a new athletic activity, it requires approval from the School Board and in our case, that has not happened yet.”
A proposal for a pilot program is scheduled to come before the Albemarle County School Board during their Oct. 10 meeting.
Giaramita said the school division is working toward a pilot esports activity next spring to evaluate the benefits to students. Based on that experience, he said the school division will make a determination on whether to add esports in the fall.
Madison County athletic director Phil Warren and William Monroe athletic director Brian Collier said their programs are in a wait and see mode in terms of esports gaming.
“If there is sufficient interest, we would be interested in starting an esports club, then possibly a team,” Warren said.
For Fluvanna County, who just added field hockey as a varsity sport this season, adding esports to the other 29 different programs offered at the school was a no-brainer.
“The numbers really say it in my mind,” Morris said. “I am very excited to see what will come about with this new activity. We are excited about the possibilities and where we could go.”
Sarmiento agreed.
“Being one of the first schools to offer this activity and being the first ever head coach is something I could not have dreamed of,” he said. “I can’t put into words what an honor it is to help set the expectations of this new program at the highest level. I hope this well help to show my students and players that it is OK to be the first person to try something and what an amazing, memorable and fantastic experience it can be.”
