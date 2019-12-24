The William Monroe girls basketball team captured its second straight Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship last December with a thrilling victory over Charlottesville in the title game.
Coach Jess Stafford’s team’s quest for a third straight title begins Friday as the Greene Dragons headline the annual holiday basketball showcase in Central Virginia.
The three-day tournament, which features eight-team boys and girls fields, tips off on Friday. The girls tournament begins Friday at Monticello High School, while the boys tournament kicks off at Charlottesville High School. The championship games are slated for Monday at Albemarle High School.
Here’s a breakdown of top storylines to keep an eye on for this year’s tournament.
Dragon three-peat?
The William Monroe girls basketball team hasn’t missed a beat this season after reaching the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals last winter. Martha Apple continues to be a double-double machine for William Monroe and has developed her perimeter game. Iyanna Carey, Hailey Morris and Jenna Velasquez have been consistent contributors who are back from last year’s run. Freshman Ella Weaver gives the Greene Dragons another versatile option that can play guard or forward.
Western boys eye title shot
Coach Darren Maynard’s team has been on the cusp of title contention the past two seasons at the Holiday Classic, including a tough loss to Landon in last year’s finals. The Warriors enter the tournament with a 6-0 record, including impressive wins over Albemarle and Nansemond River. Tommy Mangrum has been tough to stop inside and has received help with the addition of freshman Joshua Sime and sophomore Henry Sullivan. Riley Prichard and Andrew Shifflett give Western Albemarle a ton of senior experience in the backcourt.
Clean sweep for CHS?
The Black Knights’ boys and girls basketball teams have combined for just one loss so far this season and are both looking like title contenders in the Jefferson District. Zymir Faulkner, Nic Motley and Isaiah Washington headline a CHS boys team that just knocked off Albemarle for the first time in four years and has gelled as a unit. Coach Jim Daly’s girls team has won four straight games. T.C. Younger, Andrea Lefkowitz and Carmella Jackson spark a gritty defensive team that knows how to grind out wins.
Dark horses
Basketball is a game of runs and Albemarle’s boys and girls basketball teams have both shown early on this season the ability to make plays late in games. On the girls’ side, Coach Rachel Proudfoot’s team has more depth this season, which has allowed them to be in every game. Jamie Rademacher, Amaya Pendleton, Erin Strader, Amanda Warlick and Sylvie Jackson can all handle the ball and score at the rim.
On the boys’ side, Coach Greg Maynard’s team has been fundamentally sound on both ends of the floor and has shown the propensity to knock down tough shots. Josh Morse, Justin Murkey and Dasaun Taylor have provided that veteran presence and scoring. Christopher Woods and Jackson Rose have been spark plugs off the bench for the Patriots.
Abundant contenders
Aside from the aforementioned teams, several other teams could make a run at the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic title. Deep Run’s girls team returns for its second year and boasts a 4-1 record. The Wildcats are led by senior Meredith Beverly and junior Dinachi Utah. West Potomac has raised some eyebrows in Northern Virginia thanks to the play of Ethan Payne and Colby Dessaure.
Friday’s schedule
Girls (at Monticello High School)
» Albemarle vs. Deep Run, 2 p.m.
» Western Albemarle vs. William Monroe, 3:45 p.m.
» Monticello vs. Harrisonburg, 5:30 p.m.
» Charlottesville vs. Brooke Point, 7:15 p.m.
Boys (at Charlottesville High School)
» Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.
» Albemarle vs. Liberty (Bedford), 3:45 p.m.
» West Potomac vs. Nelson County, 5:30 p.m.
» Charlottesville vs. Kettle Run, 7:15 p.m.
Girls players to watch
» Sylvie Jackson, freshman, Albemarle: Jackson has had a breakout debut season for Albemarle. The freshman has spent time between guard and forward and has been a versatile performer on both ends of the floor for Coach Rachel Proudfoot. She is among the Patriots’ top scorers and rebounders in her first season.
» Dinachi Utah, junior, Deep Run: Utah is an established veteran presence in the paint for Deep Run. The 6-foot forward can score with her back to the basket and has the skill to also knock down shots from the perimeter. The Wildcats are 5-1 this season and enter the Holiday Hoops Classic on a two-game win streak.
» T.C. Younger, senior, Charlottesville: Younger has emerged as a difference maker on both ends of the floor for the Black Knights this season. The senior has always been a defensive stalwart and her speed and quick hands allow her to lock down most players. She’s also developed a consistent perimeter shot, which should open holes for her to drive to the basket.
» Martha Apple, senior, William Monroe: Apple has been a bona fide stat stuffer early this season for William Monroe, leading the team in a multitude of categories. The reigning Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic Most Valuable Player knows how to finish with her back to the basket, but can also stretch opposing defenders with her ability to knock down mid-range jumpers.
» Sydney Sherman, senior, Western Albemarle: Sherman has assumed the role as team leader for a Western Albemarle team that is young in the backcourt, but improving. The senior center can finish inside, but has the range to consistently score from beyond the 3-point arc. One of the more underrated parts of her game is the ability to handle the basketball and find open looks for her teammates.
Boys players to watch
» Tommy Mangrum, senior, Western Albemarle: Mangrum has been one of the more complete big men in the Jefferson District this season. The 6-foot-3 senior forward has the size and strength to withstand punishment and score in the paint. The Hood College commit is sound defensively and also does a great job of creating offensive opportunities for his teammates as a willing passer.
» Josh Morse, junior, Albemarle: Morse was a consistent spot-up shooter for the Patriots last season as a sophomore. A year later, the junior has improved in all facets of his game and is among the early candidates for Jefferson District Player of the Year. He leads Albemarle in scoring and rebounding and has beefed up to handle the rigors of playing in the post.
» Zymir Faulkner, junior, Charlottesville: Faulkner has a knack for hitting big shots at key moments in games. The junior combo guard is averaging 22.4 points a game this season and was a catalyst in the Black Knights’ comeback wins over Chancellor and Albemarle. He spent the offseason getting stronger, which has helped him finish through contact at the basket and also as on the defensive end.
» Houston Carter, senior, Nelson County: Carter has been a dual-threat performer this season for Nelson County. The senior guard leads the team with 13.3 points a game and also averages 3.5 assists. Despite his 5-11 frame, he averages nearly three rebounds a game and leads the team with nearly four steals.
» Ethan Payne, senior, West Potomac: Payne is an experienced sharpshooter for the Wolverines that can score points in bunches. The 5-foot-8 guard poured in a season-high six 3-pointers two weeks ago in West Potomac’s 78-61 victory over defending VHSL Class 6 state champion Lake Braddock.
Games to watch
Boys: Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 2 p.m. — The Warriors reached the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic championship game last year and have the depth and scoring prowess to make another run at the title this season. Riley Prichard, Austin Shifflett, Josh Sime and Mangrum work well together and share the basketball. Stafford enters the tournament on a two-game losing streak. Jacob Duniver, Donovan Aranson and Tishawn Ellis give the Indians a senior-laden backcourt for first-year coach William Richardson.
Girls: Western Albemarle vs. William Monroe, Thursday, 3:45 p.m. — This is a matchup of two of the top programs in Central Virginia over the past five years. William Monroe comes in with a 6-0 record and is the two-time defending Holiday Hoops Classic champion. Apple is a proven commodity on the offensive end and on the boards. Carey and Morris are key pieces on the perimeter that can help spread the floor and score the basketball. Sherman and Caity Driver give Western Albemarle a good 1-2 punch inside for Western Albemarle. Kaylyn Pelletier is a streaky shooter that can change a came with her 3-point range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.