Final Talley: Former Louisa County star wraps up college career at Bridgewater with fond memories

Three weeks ago, Jacob Talley and his Bridgewater College teammates were all smiles as they loaded up the team bus to return home following a 14-9 come-from-behind Old Dominion Athletic Conference win at Washington & Lee.
Little did Talley know that would be his final college baseball game. Soon after, the NCAA announced all spring sports championships would be cancelled as the country dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, everybody understood the severity of the situation, but we didn’t think it would come to affect us very much at Bridgewater,” Talley said. “We felt for those who were dealing with the situation, but we just didn’t expect it to make its way onto our campus and affect us the way that it did.”
The decision ultimately marked the end of a tremendous college experience, both athletically and academically, for the former Louisa County High School standout. From playing four years at shortstop for the Eagles to serving as a student teacher at Wilbur Pence Middle School, he couldn’t have asked for more.
“My experience at Bridgewater College was tremendous, as a student, first and foremost, but as an athlete, just the same,” Talley said. “In the classroom, I was able to work with professors at a more personal level, as the class sizes were smaller, and I was able to have the best student teaching experience, as I plan to be a teacher. On the diamond, I met life-long friends and made relationships and memories that will last a lifetime.”
Talley earned an opportunity to play at the next level after a standout career at Louisa. He led the Lions to the 2016 Jefferson District title and a regional playoff berth. He was a first team all-district performer in his final two seasons in high school and was an honor roll student all four years.
The work ethic carried over to the college level, where he quickly became an impact performer for the Eagles. As a freshman, Talley led the team in hitting with a .357 batting average and finished the season with a 22-game hitting streak to earn third team all-ODAC honors.
He batted .359 as a sophomore and led the team in hits (55) and doubles (10). Last year Talley hit .336 and had a .946 fielding percentage to take home first team all-conference honors. In addition, he was an academic all-conference performer in each of his three full seasons.
This spring, the senior shortstop was on pace for another strong season. Talley hit .362 in 15 games and led the team with 17 RBI and a .569 slugging percentage as the Eagles posted an 11-4 record and were 2-1 in conference play.
“The season was going great before it was cut short,” Talley said. “As a team, we really felt like we were firing on all cylinders. We meshed well together, had guys that bought into the process and truly cared for another, and we were finally getting Bridgewater baseball back to where it belonged.”
Individually, Talley admitted he was in the groove.
“I felt like things were going just as well,” he said. “My power at the dish was finally coming together like I had always hoped and I felt like I was contributing to the success of the team as a whole, which was a good thing. I tried to not look to deeply into the number though, because the wins are the only thing that we were looking for.”
That all ended on March 11 in Lexington. Talley had a big day in Bridgewater’s conference win over Washington & Lee and the team hoped to ride that momentum as they made a run at the ODAC title.
“I remember, first and foremost, a Bridgewater baseball win, but I also remember a back-and-forth affair that epitomized the toughness of our team,” Talley said. “They would punch us in the mouth, but we would always respond and that really encapsulates the mentality of Bridgewater baseball.”
Individually Talley posted four hits, including a grand slam, to lead his team to a win.
“For my last at bat, I rolled a ball through the six-hole and I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Talley said. “I take pride in having it end on such a high note.”
The celebration was short-lived.
“Originally, we had found that school would be taking a two-week break period, but we fully expected to continue the season,” Talley said. “Coach told us on the bus ride home and I think that was the longest and quietest bus ride that I’ve ever been on. It wasn’t officially cancelled yet, but everybody on the bus could see the writing on the wall.”
Talley said he expected the pandemic would have an impact on classes, moving to an online setup, but he never imagined that their season, and for some, their baseball careers would end. He said players were scared, puzzled and unsure, but mostly they were just saddened they couldn’t continue to push forward and compete on the diamond.
The players fears were realized a week later when students received an email from the school president confirming that students would not be allowed to return to campus. The news hit Talley hard.
“That’s when I knew our season was canned,” he said. “ I was devastated. I immediately reached out to my closest friends at school and tried to make sense of the situation, as best as possible. Over the weeks though, we all have kind of come to terms with the situation. It may not have been the way we wanted to go out, but we feel like we left a positive mark on the baseball program moving forward, and that’s all we can really ask for.”
Talley said it didn’t really hit home until just recently when he returned to campus to clean out his baseball locker.
“Cleaning out my apartment was one thing, but cleaning out my locker for the last time was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” he said. “This game has been a part of the fabric of who I am for as long as I can remember and leaving the game as a player is really tough to fathom. I do hope to get into coaching though, because I don’t think I could stay away from the game, even if I wanted to.”
Last week, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee voted to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility after the coronavirus pandemic shut down spring college sports. The same offer was extended to Division II, Division III and NAIA programs.
Talley considered the opportunity, but then realized that logistically it just wouldn’t work for him.
“I think it’s my time to go ahead and move on and begin the next chapter of my life,” Talley said. “Financially, it wouldn’t make sense for me to pay for another year of schooling, just to extend my playing career. I would love nothing more than to go back and finish out my career, but there comes a time when every player has to hang up the cleats and now is my time.”
The Major League Baseball Draft is still two months away, but Talley isn’t confident he will hear his name called.
“As far as I know, I haven’t heard of any opportunities at the next level,” Talley said. “That isn’t to say that they won’t come, but not many 5’9’ guys get that call. If they come, then I’ll accept them graciously. But if not, I’ll find peace in my playing career and have relationships from the game that will last me a lifetime.”
With his baseball career all but behind him, Talley is at peace with the way things panned out for him.
“At this point, after reflecting, I am completely content and satisfied with my entire playing career,” he said. “I was lucky enough to play at some of the nation’s top college program’s home field, at the USA baseball complex, on national television and most importantly, I was able to make friendships I wouldn’t have otherwise. I don’t regret a single day and I am thankful for every memory.”
A political science and history major at Bridgewater College, Talley’s career path is an educator at the middle or high school level. His ideal plan is to return home to Louisa to teach social studies and help coach baseball.
“There’s no place like home and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my life anywhere else,” he said. “I don’t have a job lined up, but I’m excited to engage with the process of starting a new career. I hope to return to my alma mater, but I will be happy where I land, so long as I can continue to follow my passions of teaching and baseball.”
