Central Virginia was well represented on the VISAA all-state girls basketball teams, which were released this week. Five local players garnered all-state honors.
In Division I, St. Anne’s-Belfield freshman Kymora Johnson took home first-team honors after a sensational varsity season. The freshman guard averaged 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and four steals a game to help the Saints win the Virginia Independent Conference title and reach the VISAA Division I state semifinals.
Daija Bennett was a second-team selection after averaging 10 points, 2.4 steals and 1.9 boards for the Saints.
In Division II, Miller’s Olivia Wagner and Presleigh Braxton as well as Covenant’s Ella Dalton took home first-team honors for their respective teams.
Wagner led Miller in scoring, helping the Mavericks win their conference tournament and reach the state semifinals. The sophomore guard poured in a team-high 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds 3.6 assists and 3.6 steals a game.
Braxton was just as impressive for Miller. The freshman point guard averaged 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game.
Dalton wrapped up a sensational career at Covenant by leading the Eagles to their first state tournament win in program history. The senior averaged a team-high 17.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.8 steals a game for the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.