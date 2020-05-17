The NFL recently announced its 2020 schedule, giving football fans dates to circle on their calendars.
While the feasibility of the season starting on time amid a sports world dramatically altered by COVID-19 remains a mystery, fans are hopeful. On paper, plenty of exciting matchups await.
From Tom Brady’s debut as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer to a quarterback duel between Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes on opening night, good games line the 2020 schedule. For UVa fans, the schedule also includes a handful of interesting matchups featuring former UVa standouts.
Here’s a look at five must-watch NFL games for UVa football fans.
Chiefs at Chargers
When: Sept. 20
The second game of Joe Reed’s rookie season comes at home against a former teammate in Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill. The second-year defensive back racked up 58 tackles and three interceptions as a rookie for the Chiefs before an ACL injury cut his season short.
Even without Thornhill, the Chiefs rode their high-powered offense to a Super Bowl championships. With Thornhill back in the fold, the Chiefs’ defense should continue to improve after a solid 2019-20 showing.
The Chargers, on the other hand, will break in a new starting quarterback after deciding to move on from longtime signal caller Phillip Rivers. Former Virginia Tech standout Tyrod Taylor is an option, as is rookie Justin Herbert.
Given Reed’s versatility as a kick returner, running back and wide receiver, he’ll likely see the field in at least some capacity as a rookie. Assuming Thornhill is fully healthy, both the Chargers and Chiefs will have healthy and impactful Wahoos on their rosters.
Darius Jennings, a former UVa wide receiver, also signed with Los Angeles in the offseason and will compete for a roster spot.
Falcons at Vikings
When: Oct. 18
After five seasons in the league, Anthony Harris has developed into one of the top defensive backs in the NFL. He intercepted six passes in 14 games last season while also amassing 60 tackles. Harris turns 29 soon, and he’s developed into a top-tier NFL defender before his 30th birthday.
On Oct. 18, Harris and the Vikings welcome Kurt Benkert, Matt Schaub, LaRoy Reynolds and Olamide Zaccheaus into town. The Falcons boast four former Cavaliers on their roster.
Benkert and Schaub will compete for the backup quarterback position this season, while Reynolds is a likely special teams contributor. Zaccheaus is in the running to make the roster as a wide receiver. There’s a chance all four players make the active roster or the practice squad, and it’s likely at least multiple players land on the 53-man roster.
For UVa fans wanting to see former Wahoos compete, Harris is a budding star and the Falcons have plenty of UVa connections.
Jets at Chargers
When: Oct. 18
There’s some uncertainty as to Bryce Hall’s immediate availability for the Jets, but he expects to be healthy by training camp. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jets slowly work Hall back to health through preseason games and even the first few weeks of the season.
If Hall returns and plays close to his form at UVa, the Jets have such a glaring need at cornerback that he could see meaningful snaps as a rookie. There’s no guarantee he takes the field on Oct. 18, but the thought of Hall matching up with Chargers rookie and former teammate Joe Reed should excite UVa fans.
Even if Hall isn’t matched up with Reed, watching the rookie corner take on wide receivers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams would be a sight to see. If Hall plays for the Jets in 2020, keep an eye on the Oct. 18 matchup.
Jets at Chiefs
When: Nov. 1
If Hall is healthy, the Nov. 1 matchup is ideal for UVa fans. Hall could be a solid piece in the secondary for the Jets, and Thornhill proved himself as a quality player last season.
The former teammates will square off in Kansas City on the first day of November. If nothing else it’s fun to watch the Chiefs play at home late in the season.
Chiefs at Buccaneers
When: Nov. 29
By November, Thornhill should be plenty healthy so there shouldn’t be worries about last season’s injury keeping him off the field this late in the year. Watching the talented defensive back take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth the time commitment. A season ago, Thornhill made four tackles in a win over Brady and the New England Patriots.
In addition to Thornhill’s presence, the battle between Brady and Mahomes should make for must-watch TV for any football-loving Wahoo.
