Uncertain is arguably the best word to describe the sports landscape at the moment.
The unpredictable scope of the spread of COVID-19 makes it nearly impossible to determine when sports might return.
While college football’s start date could certainly be impacted, it’s expected that teams will eventually take the field. Whether that’s in September, later in the fall or even next year, it’s likely that college football returns at some point. When Virginia retakes the field, there are a few Cavaliers destined for breakout seasons.
Here are five potential breakout stars within the UVa football program.
Brennan Armstrong, QB
Armstrong is an obvious choice, as he’s expected to become Virginia’s starting quarterback. Taking over for Bryce Perkins brings lofty expectations — Perkins changed the face of UVa football, according to head coach Bronco Mendenhall — but Armstrong possesses the physical tools and the mental toughness to succeed at quarterback.
“I like his mindset,” Mendenhall said. “He’s a player that thinks he can make every play. He’s very confident. He’s very, very competitive. He has high standards for himself and he’s actually much better when he’s playing the game than he is in the film room or even in walk through. He’s just one of those players who under duress seems to have the game slow down rather than speed up for him.”
On the field, Armstrong is a shifty runner with quickness. He won’t offer the same burst Perkins brought to the offense, but Armstrong can move the chains with his legs. As a passer, Armstrong delivers an accurate ball and has good field awareness, according to Perkins.
The left-handed redshirt sophomore leads the group of candidates poised to become breakout stars.
Mike Hollins, RB
The rising sophomore carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. A Louisiana native, Hollins showed promise while also struggling with ball security last season.
Perkins led the team in rushing last season, which means Hollins and Wayne Taulapapa will be relied on heavily to produce on the ground. Hollins, who was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school, brings speed and elusiveness to the backfield. Taulapapa provides a slightly more physical style of running, and he excelled in short-yardage situations a season ago.
With a large group of returning offensive linemen and a new starting quarterback, UVa’s running backs should play a more important role in the offense’s success. With Lamont Atkins, P.K. Kier and Seneca Milledge all leaving the program, the workload will likely fall on the shoulders of Hollins and Taulapapa, although the addition of a graduate transfer is on the table.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR
Another Louisiana native, Wicks caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season. With one season under his belt, many on the team expected a massive spring from the wide receiver.
“I think a lot of people saw Wicks being the guy coming into the spring, seeing where he would develop after his first year,” Armstrong said.
Wicks brings a blend of speed and size to the field, and he could emerge as a wide receiver to complement No. 1 option Terrell Jana. The Cavaliers lack depth and proven experience at the position, giving Wicks an ideal opportunity to earn meaningful playing time.
Aaron Faumui, DL
With both Richard Burney and Eli Hanback graduating, Faumui becomes one of the options to earn more playing time at defensive end. With Jowon Briggs holding down the middle of the line, it’s likely that Faumui and Mandy Alonso are asked to start at defensive end.
Faumui proved ready for added snaps last season as a sophomore. He finished the season with 33 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Three of those sacks came in November, as he finished the year strong.
Most of the disruption in the backfield season resulted in UVa’s linebackers cleaning up the play with tackles for loss and sacks. Given Faumui’s ability, he may rack up big numbers when UVa next steps on the field.
Nick Jackson, LB
With Rob Snyder returning from injury, Jackson might still be one year away from becoming a breakout star, but he’s likely to see the field plenty for the Cavaliers this season. The Georgia native finished with 28 tackles, including one tackle for loss in his freshman campaign. He appeared in all 14 games.
Jackson showed good athleticism as a freshman, and he looked the part of an ACC-caliber player. While it might take him another year or two to reach his full potential, he’s someone capable of breaking out this season. Virginia’s linebackers form arguably the strongest position group on the roster, and Jackson is the star in waiting.
“I know in the Orange Bowl he played really well, so I was excited to see him take that next step,” senior linebacker Charles Snowden said. “He had a great offseason.”
