March Madness has arrived.
While the ACC Tournament doesn’t bring quite the same level of intrigue and excitement as the NCAA Tournament, conference tournaments offer an automatic bid to the Big Dance. This golden ticket to college basketball’s most prestigious tournament in the world incentivizes teams at the bottom of the conference standings to put together one final push before the season concludes.
Other teams, like second-seeded Virginia, can work their way up the NCAA Tournament seeding lines with a few wins on the neutral floor.
It’s an important week for many teams, even if it will be short-lived for most. Here are five things you need to know heading into the ACC Tournament.
‘Hoos Hot
Tony Bennett’s team won’t walk into the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday night. The Cavaliers will strut in like WWE superstars being introduced into the ring.
They enter the conference tournament on an eight-game winning streak.
“I think we’ve improved,” Bennett said after beating Louisville. “We were really close when we were losing, and we’re still really close when we’re winning. We’ve just improved a little bit.”
The second-longest active winning streak in the ACC sits at four games and belongs to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets aren’t playing this week due to NCAA sanctions.
While the Cavaliers are rolling, they aren’t blowing teams out. Seven of Virginia’s last eight wins have come by three points or fewer. Whether it’s the ACC quarterfinals, semifinals or championship game, it’s unlikely Virginia blows any squad away.
UVa’s defense is what makes the Cavaliers such a tough squad to beat. Virginia ranks first nationally in defensive efficiency, and it has kept its last five opponents under 60 points. Scoring on the Cavaliers requires excellent execution. Beating Virginia will require a strong performance.
Dangerous 14 seed
Normally, the bottom seeds in conference tournaments can be ignored. North Carolina, the No. 14 seed, deserves respect.
With Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks on the floor, the Tar Heels present matchup problems at guard and in the post. Roy Williams’ team has underwhelmed all season, but the talent on the roster is undeniable.
After a seven-game losing streak, UNC won three of its final four games. During the seven-game skid, four of the losses came by two or fewer points. One of the losses came to UVa on Tomas Woldetensae’s last-second shot that gave Virginia a 64-62 win in Chapel Hill.
While betting on the Tar Heels might not be wise, a UNC run deep into the ACC Tournament wouldn’t come as a shock.
Seeking title No. 2
Florida State joined the ACC in the fall of 1990. The Seminoles have won the ACC Tournament championship once in that span, and the title came in 2012. They enter this week as the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
While Virginia, Louisville and Duke are worthy competitors in the second, third and fourth spots in the league, the Seminoles enter the week as the team to beat.
Led by Trent Forrest, Florida State is one of the most athletic and balanced teams in college basketball. Both offensively and defensively, the Semionoles possess elite length. The length helps them disrupt passing lanes and play solid defense. Offensively, nearly everyone on the roster can shoot and attack the rim. Four Seminoles average at least nine points per game.
Florida State enters the week as the No. 4 team in the AP poll. They would need help across the country, but ACC championship No. 2 could potentially boost the Seminoles to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Luck of the Irish
Notre Dame won’t generate many headlines leading into this week as the No. 7 seed, but the Fighting Irish are a good sleeper choice this week. Mike Brey’s team opens with Boston College. While the two teams split their season series, the Eagles enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak.
Boston College comes into the tournament cold. Notre Dame enters with wins in four of its last six games. One of the losses came to Florida State by two points after it led the Seminoles by double digits in the second half.
With an experienced starting lineup featuring All-ACC forward John Mooney, Notre Dame possesses the pieces to make a run.
A potential quarterfinal game for the Fighting Irish would come against UVa, which Notre Dame lost to by just one point in overtime in the only meeting between the two schools. A potential semifinal matchup with No. 3 Louisville is daunting, but the Fighting Irish only lost by three points to the Cardinals in their only meeting this season.
In two meetings with No. 1 seed FSU, Notre Dame lost both games by a combined three points.
Keep a close eye on the Fighting Irish this week.
Back to Greensboro
After a four-year hiatus, Greensboro welcomes the ACC Tournament back to town. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum for a 27th time, but the first time since 2015, when Notre Dame hoisted the trophy.
It’s a proud basketball town with close proximity to many of the schools, including those in North Carolina. Many are expecting a fun week, but don’t expect Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim to be thrilled. Back in 2017, he fired shots at holding the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.
“There’s no value in playing in Greensboro,” Boeheim said in 2017. “None. It’s because the league’s been there, and the office is there, and they have 150 people that the ACC needs. That’s why it’s there. It should not be there.”
Mike Krzyzewski shared different thoughts a few days ago when speaking with reporters.
“When I think of Greensboro, I think of the ACC and the magnificence of our conference,” Krzyzewski said to reporters, including those at Sports Illustrated. “It’s a showcase. Other venues have been good. I’m not sure any venue showcases our basketball for the ACC as well as Greensboro, because everyone who’s there and the city itself, they embrace it.”
