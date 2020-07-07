After months of isolation and seclusion in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jason Hamshar returned to his happy place Monday afternoon as the Fluvanna County High School football team began offseason workouts.
The rising senior offensive and defensive lineman was among 20 players and coaches to take part in Monday night’s first workout in preparation for the 2020 football season.
“The best part of Monday’s workout was seeing my teammates and coaches again,” Hamshar said. “It was definitely good to hear from them and to see everyone has been doing fine through quarantine.”
This year’s summer conditioning for high school players across Central Virginia has been anything but normal. Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order in March closed schools for the remainder of the academic year and forced the Virginia High School League to cancel spring sports before teams played their first game.
“At this point, in normal years, I would have been growing closer with my teammates through the grind that is summer conditioning,” Hamshar said. “My routine has definitely changed because I am more limited by the equipment I have, but other than that, I’ve been working hard preparing for the upcoming season, just like so many of my teammates.”
Last month, the Virginia High School League announced that sports teams could resume offseason workouts with a lengthy list of guidelines based on safety and social distancing for everyone involved.
That process started Monday for Fluvanna County athletes. Members of the Flucos' football, field hockey and volleyball teams met for the first time in more than three months. Louisa County returned to offseason workouts last week, while Charlottesville, Orange County, Albemarle, Madison County and William Monroe are expected to start offseason workouts later this month.
Flucos football coach Mike Morris said approximately 20 athletes in grades 10-12 participated in Monday’s first practice. Players were divided in groups of 10, including a coach for each group. Morris was happy to report there were “no issues” during Monday’s first practice.
“I just wanted to keep the kids out of indoor spaces and let them work out outside,” he said. “We are doing body weight workouts with a lot of focus on legs, hips and core, while also building explosion and getting some running or cardio in.”
Morris said he had several young players interested in participating, but he limited it to sophomores and older to help slowly introduce players to “our new norm or routines”. The goal is to add in ninth graders, first, then seventh and eighth graders throughout the process. Morris said there’s no specific timetable for the younger players to return because things can change on a daily basis in this COVID-19 world.
The Fluvanna County coach said that the number of participants was smaller than he anticipated, but admits some players had difficulties obtaining updated physicals with doctors focused on the pandemic.
“I don’t know that I had any sit out or not show up because of the pandemic, but I would think there would be a few,” Morris said. “I’m sure there are a few players who are champing at the bit to get out there, but their parents are still not sure about it. We are doing everything we can to protect our coaches and players during this new norm.”
Athletic trainers must be on hand for all practices and players must go through daily test prior to workouts to monitor the safety of all individuals involved.
“Monday’s workout was interesting,” Hamshar said. “We all had to get in a line and answer screening questions and get our temperature taken by the coaches. Honestly, it went pretty similar to how I thought it was going to go. Coaches with masks and every one a healthy distance apart as we worked out.”
Hamshar said he felt safe in the environment.
“I wasn’t concerned about coming back and my parents weren’t concerned about me coming back either,” Hamshar said. “Most of my teammates weren’t concerned either, and if they were, they didn’t say anything about it.”
While the landscape of offseason workouts has changed significantly because of COVID-19, Morris has spent countless hours over the past three months talking with coaches from all over Virginia to discuss the best way to approach returning to the field in the wake of this pandemic.
“There are many challenges during these new normal workouts, but it is nice knowing that everyone is in the same boat,” he said. “As a coach, you build relationships with your players, but also with other coaches around the district, region and state. This trying time has had me emailing, calling, zooming some of those friends to talk about how we are going to handle our workouts and season. Coaches should want to win on the field, but off the field help each other create better football for our area and the state of Virginia overall.”
“I think this whole thing has helped build a stronger bond between coaches in Virginia, who want to see our kids have a football season,” Morris continued. “Coaches roles have increased during these workouts and we wear many hats. Kids must have a new/current physical, get parents to sign a waiver of risk from, as do coaches, bring their own water bottles, sneakers, cleats, masks, have their temperature checked and answer a health questionnaire.”
Morris also has to adapt to the way he coaches his players.
“It’s hard not being able to go up to a kid and put your arm around their shoulder and talk and joke with them,” he said. “There is a camaraderie in sports that is missing right now, but hopefully it will return soon.
Hamshar understands that Monday’s workouts are the first step in what can be a long process.
“My concerns are that we will get sent back to square one and we have to be fully quarantined again,” he said. “The biggest adjustments my teammates and I are going to have to make are just all of the new rules we have to follow, the social distance rules.”
Morris agreed.
“Everyone wants a sense of normalcy right now, but we just have to prepare like it without knowing when it’s coming,” Morris said. ”I’d love to return to competition in the fall, but that is not up to me. I’ll prepare like we are, but know that we may have a shortened season or a moved season all together.”
The Fluvanna County coach and his players are hopeful for a return to play this fall.
“If I have to pick no football or playing four games, six games, eight games or whatever it may be, I’m always picking football,” Morris said. “Anything is better than no football. You give me the time and place and the Flucos will be there.”
