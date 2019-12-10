PALMYRA — It’s been quite a start for Heath Bralley in his first two games in charge of the Fluvanna County boys basketball program.
The Flucos rolled to a 50-37 victory over William Monroe on Tuesday night to notch their second double-digit victory of the young season.
John Rittenhouse scored a team-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Kobe Edmonds added 10 more to lead a balanced attack as Fluvanna County (2-0) notched another home victory for its new coach.
"They’re our offensive leaders,” Bralley said. “They are who we’re going to look to to put points on the board. Someone’s going to try to take them away and other people are going to have to step up. They’ve definitely set the tone offensively for us and everyone else kind of feeds off their energy.”
Edmonds was the conductor in the first half, scoring 10 points in the first eight minutes to set the tone. The Flucos used a 10-2 run midway through the quarter, including five points each from Edmonds and Rittenhouse, to build an 18-7 advantage.
Bralley’s team was just as dominant on the other end of the floor, limiting William Monroe (1-3) to just one field goal in the second quarter to take a 26-13 lead at intermission.
For the game, the Flucos limited the Greene Dragons to just 12 made field goals and forced 20 turnovers.
“That was the best defense we’ve played all year,” Bralley said. “I was really happy with our defense. The intensity just changed the game from the defensive end and helped out our offense so much."
Fluvanna County (2-0) continued to extend its lead in the second half as Bobby Gardner and Rittenhouse each knocked down shots from beyond the arc to build a 37-21 lead with one quarter to play.
Another bonus for the Flucos during this early season run is the amount of players that Bralley has able to play on a nightly basis. Against William Monroe, Bralley played 14 of the 15 players that dressed and nine of the players found the scoresheet.
That production, Bralley said, is going to be important when the Flucos enter Jefferson District play and down the stretch come playoff time.
“That’s probably one of the most difficult things with this team because everyone is deserving of a lot of playing time,” Bralley said. “You kind of have to catch who’s hot and who’s not. Who’s good in certain spots. But we have a really, really deep team and sometimes that presents a challenge as far as playing time.”
William Monroe tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter, trimming the lead to 13 points a couple of times, including a 3-pointer from Tucker Shifflett with 40.9 seconds left to cut the lead to 46-33 with 40.9 seconds left.
Any comeback hopes would stop there as Emmanuell Debouse converted two fast break opportunities into layups to seal the win.
Gardner added eight points for the Flucos in the win. Malachi Hill tallied six points, while Debouse and Chris Whittle finished with four points apiece off the bench.
Terry Jones scored a game-high 16 points in reserve role to lead William Monroe. Shifflett added 14 more in the loss.
