PALMRYA — Nevaeh Ivory has been an all-Jefferson District performer for the Fluvanna County girls basketball team for the past three seasons.
The senior point guard hopes to continue that high standard of play at the next level after verbally committing to play at Washington Adventist, an NAIA school in Maryland.
“I really liked the campus,” Ivory said. “I really liked the basketball program, the coaching staff and the team. I felt like I could be very comfortable going there.”
Ivory has thrived during her high school career at Fluvanna County, serving as the team’s primary ball handler and top scoring option.
A do-everything player for Coach Chad White’s team, she has averaged 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals a game and helped the Flucos upset Western Albemarle to secure a regional tournament berth.
She formed a strong connection with Washington Adventist Coach Jered Lyons and believed she could thrive in his system as a point guard.
“They like how I see the floor and how much of a leader I am,” Ivory said. “I plan on going there and getting better. I’m going to try to beat some records and help the program out as best I can.”
In the classroom, the Fluvanna County product plans to pursue a degree in exercise science. In addition, she hopes to minor in coaching and possibly pursue a career mentoring young basketball players.
A standout the past two seasons in the Jefferson District, Ivory’s name resonated on the recruiting trail. She had offers from Mary Baldwin, West Virginia Wesleyan and Lebanon Valley College, but ultimately found her calling at Washington Adventist.
“It was really hard,” Ivory said. “I just wanted to go somewhere that felt like I would be comfortable for the next four years.”
With her decision finalized, the Flucos point guard couldn’t be happier.
“It means a lot to me to be able to play at the next level,” Ivory said. “I feel a big relief now, because I don’t have to think about where I’m going and try to pick a school that I want to go to.”
