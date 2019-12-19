PALMYRA – From leadership roundtables and community service projects to his accolades in track and field and football, Walt Stribling has accomplished a great deal in his four years at Fluvanna County High School.
A day after completing his final high school class, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior took the next step in his life by signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at East Carolina University.
Stribling became just the third football player in program history, and first since 2004 to sign with a college program.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Stribling said. “Just all the hard work that I’ve put in and it’s finally coming true. Today is just a testament to that.”
A three-year starter at Fluvanna County, Stribling is one of the more decorated players to suit up for the Flucos in the program history. He earned Jefferson District and Region 3C honors each of the past two seasons and was a fixture on the offensive line for Coach Mike Morris.
Stribling verbally committed to ECU last May after taking a recruiting trip to visit Coach Mike Houston and his staff. The Fluvanna County product formed a strong bond with Houston, who he had talked to during his time at James Madison, and appreciated his vision for the Pirates’ program.
“It’s a changing of the culture,” Stribling said. “He just brought in a completely different attitude, a different toughness. We’re looking to run with that when I get there with this recruiting class.”
The senior attended his final high school class on Wednesday and is excited about reporting to the Greenville, North Carolina, campus on Jan. 10.
"It’s a big advantage for me,” Stribling said. “Just getting in the program early and just getting in there and having the coaches teach me more, it’s a great advantage.”
Stribling is not sure how many credit hours he will take during the spring, but hopes to study sports medicine and pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Football-wise, Stribling expects to continue to play tackle at the next level and believes he projects well to the position.
“With my body and my feet, I think I fit the tackle position very well,” he said.
Enrolling early will allow him to get entrenched in the offseason workouts and weight program with ECU director of player development Tarron Williams and will help him get familiar with the playbook and the regimen needed to be successful at the next level.
“The decision was easy,” Stribling said. “Just knowing that I could go down there a whole six months earlier than everybody else that wouldn’t have left. I get to get in the weight room with Coach Williams. I get a feel for everybody down there, so it wasn’t a hard one.”
In terms of playing time, Stribling understands that nothing is promised and that the best players will suit up every Saturday.
“It’s solely up to the coaches and how they feel I do in the program and how I develop when I get down there,” he said.
With just three weeks left before staring college, Stribling is excited about starting the next chapter in his life.
“I’ve prepared myself to the best of my ability,” he said. “I hope the change isn’t that much once I go down there. I can only hope and pray that with the coaches, and everyone around me in that support system at ECU it won’t be that big of a change.”
