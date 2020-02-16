PALMYRA — Emory Davis began playing soccer at the age of eight as a way of staying active and fueling his competitive drive.
A decade later, he will have an opportunity to play the sport at the college level.
The Fluvanna County standout recently committed to play soccer at Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville.
“I felt it was the best fit academically and athletically,” Davis said. “They have my major, I liked the campus and the coaching staff has a plan for improving my play.”
Davis has been a fixture in the Flucos’ lineup since his freshman season. He enters his final varsity campaign as the school’s all-time leader in assists (35) and is fourth in program history in goals scored (25).
Last spring, the senior forward led Fluvanna County to the regional playoffs for the second year in a row. He led the team with 12 goals and 15 assists and was a first team all-Jefferson District and Region 3C forward and finished the year as a second team all-state honoree.
The senior forward is expected to play striker for the Tigers next fall, a role that he enjoys. He’s projected to come in right away and be an immediate contributor.
“They are a good and improving team with a great coaching staff,” Davis said. “I was impressed with the values they promote in their program. They were impressed with my ability to score and also create opportunities for my teammates.”
Davis wants to major in either International Affairs or National Security. Eventually, he would love to work for the government as an intelligence analyst.
Davis said the recruiting process wasn’t easy.
“Picking a college is always a difficult choice, but I felt like Hampden-Sydney was the best place for me to grow as a player and as a person,” Davis said. “The coaching staff was very supportive throughout the process and gave me the time to reach a decision.”
The senior said he received interest from a number of programs, but did his best to narrow it down to schools that he visited and could picture himself attending. He narrowed his decision to two programs, including the University of Lynchburg, before ultimately deciding to join the Tigers.
“I am looking to improve my game and help take the soccer program to the next level, while also remaining focused on the classroom,” Davis said.
Davis couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.
“It means a lot to keep playing the sport that I love,” Davis said. “I am excited to be a part of a great program at a great school.”
With his college decision finalized, Davis plans on finishing his high school soccer career on a high note.
“Now I can focus on finishing my senior year and my senior soccer season the best I can,” Davis said. “I am excited to play this last season with the guys I have played with my whole life.”
Davis admitted that he didn’t get to this opportunity alone and credits family and friends for helping make this all possible.
“I would like to say thank you to my family for helping me get to this point in my life,” Davis said. “I also have had awesome friends who have supported me the whole way. Have had so many wonderful coaches who each helped me become the player and person that I am.”
