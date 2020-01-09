Location is often mentioned as the important factor in business or real estate.
Mya Wright utilized it as a determining factor in choosing to play college basketball at Eastern Mennonite.
“There were many factors in deciding on EMU,” Wright said of her commitment to the Royals. “The faculty, coaches, the school and location and the team itself.”
During the recruiting process, the Fluvanna County senior forward fell in love with schools in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and felt a kinship with the beliefs of the programs, both athletically and academically.
“I wanted to play in the ODAC,” she said. “I like the team's dedication to getting better every day, from working in the weight room and the gym. I connected well with the coaching staff and felt that they were very supportive during my basketball seasons, academics and recruiting process.”
Wright has been a fixture in the Flucos' program for a number of seasons, earning Jefferson District team honorable mention honors in each of the past two seasons. This year, the 6-foot-1 wing has averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, two steals and a block a game a Fluvanna County.
She received interests from a number of schools, including programs in North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Wright looked at all avenues but determined she wanted to go to school closer to home.
She garnered offers from in-state programs such as Roanoke College, Mary Baldwin and Eastern Mennonite and investigated each program thoroughly to find the best fit.
“It was a difficult decision, because I had pros for all the schools,” Wright said. “After discussing the pros and cons with my parents, it narrowed my choices. I decided on EMU because I feel I can be a great asset to the team.”
Wright said her visit with EMU coach Jenny Posey left a lasting impression on her. The EMU coach told her she believed Wright could come in and contribute to the program right away. Posey also liked Wright’s length and versatility and believed she would see minutes as a guard or small forward as a freshman.
“I want to have an impact my freshman season and help the team succeed,” Wright said. “I look forward to working with the coaching staff that will help showcase my talents.”
The senior forward plans to major in sports medicine or sports management. Her goal after college is to pursue a career as a coach or an athletic trainer and is focused on staying in the game of basketball.
“I feel a huge relief because I was heavily invested in all schools,” Wright said. “Now that I have made my decision, I can focus and enjoy my senior year of basketball.”
Wright can’t wait to see what the rest of the season and the future has in store.
“I feel very blessed,” she said. “From an early age, I have always dreamed of playing basketball at the next level. I am so thankful for my parents, coaches and my teammates for getting me there.”
