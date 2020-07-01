PALMYRA – Ledric Reid found solace through sports as a hurdler and sprinter for Fluvanna County High School.
The recent high school graduate will continue his track and field journey as a Division I athlete after verbally committing to George Mason University.
“The opportunity to be a student-athlete at a [Division I] school is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Reid said. “The academic program is top notch and the school being a D-I program is a big bonus.”
Reid was a consistent contributor during his track career at Fluvanna County. He capped off a great high school career in March with his first state championship and a pair of school records in the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University.
As a senior, he won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.74 to capture his first state title. Reid also was a member of the Flucos' 4x200-meter relay team that earned silver with a school-record time of 1:33.80.
Reid also was a district and regional champion in the 55-meter hurdles and qualified to complete at U.S. Track and Field Junior Nationals this summer prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loss of Reid's senior outdoor season had a big impact on his recruiting. He had opportunities from several programs, including Eastern Mennonite and George Mason.
“Things were a bit more challenging to get assistance with college,” he said. “My main decision was between Eastern Mennonite and George Mason. EMU was very interested in me and were very open, which I greatly appreciated.”
The combination of academic and athletic excellence provided at George Mason was very attractive to Reid.
“George Mason has a highly-regarded reputation academically,” Reid said. “I knew I would be pushed physically and mentally when it comes to running. They want to help me develop as a student, as well as an athlete. I also want to be a part of a winning team.”
Reid is expected to compete in the indoor and outdoor track teams for the Patriots. He is projected to run the 60-meter hurdles during indoor season and possibly expand his horizons to the 300. During the outdoor season, Reid will likely run the 110-meter hurdles as well as possibly compete in the 200.
“My goals moving forward are to remain balanced, disciplined and humble,” Reid said. “That, along with my dedication academically and athletically will keep me focused on successes and pushing my limits even further.”
In the classroom, Reid plans to pursue a career in computer engineering.
“I would like to do something with computers,” Reid said. “That could be repairing or building. Any aspect of it seems so fascinating.”
Reid’s journey to collegiate athlete started four years ago and admits “it feels nice” to earn the status of college athlete.
“This is something that I’m very passionate about,” he said. “Having the opportunity to run at this level is very exciting. Thanks to my coaches, my mother and my team pushing me, I have this opportunity to better myself as an athlete and person.”
