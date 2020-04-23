Despite an absence of live sports, a live stream replay of a baseball game helped a former Virginia star jump-start the launch of his charitable organization.
Members of the Washington Nationals joined a Zoom call on April 15 to watch the replay of Game 7 of the World Series. Among those on the call, which was streamed on Facebook Live, were former UVa standouts Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman.
The call featured jokes about the Astros, reminiscing on clutch hits and plenty of laughs. The call also helped raise over $200,000 for Pros for Heroes, an organization founded by Zimmerman and his wife Heather. The organization provides protective equipment and meals to healthcare professionals helping treat COVID-19.
“These critical-care professionals are the true heroes, and we believe supporting them in any manner is incredibly important,” Zimmerman wrote in a statement. “As we start this Pros for Heroes fund, we are focusing on a multi-pronged approach keeping our first responders covered at work and comfortable at home.”
The Zimmermans donated $100,000 to the cause. The organization has raised over $300,000 since its launch on April 14.
“It’s off to a good start, and the other night was so much fun, kind of getting the word out about that and seeing all the guys again,” Doolittle said.
Doolittle says the Zoom call shed light into what it’s really like to be a member of the Washington Nationals organization. The conversations during the game weren’t filtered, as the players joked about the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and talked openly about the Game 7 plays that helped the team win the World Series title.
For Doolittle, he found himself remembering moments he forgot about immediately after they happened. After Howie Kendrick’s two-run homer in the seventh inning gave Washington a 3-2 lead, much of the rest of the game was a blur for the left-handed reliever.
Watching the game back helped him remember Juan Soto’s RBI single and the two-RBI base knock off the bat of Adam Eaton.
“I knew that we scored two more runs to make it 6-2, but like, I couldn’t have told you how we did that,” Doolittle said. “Like, I really just forgot.”
One of Doolittle’s memories was watching the game through Houston’s out-of-town scoreboard to keep an eye on the game while finding a place to stay calm. He says the odd view may have been part of the reason why he forgot what exactly happened.
“I was trying to control my breath and not throw up, but apparently I missed some stuff,” Doolittle laughed.
Originally, the Zoom call was supposed to feature a few players stopping in for an inning or two to add insight. Zimmerman joined for the final few innings, but many players like Doolittle stayed on the call for most of the game.
“Nobody wanted to leave, so we ended up just hanging out,” Doolittle said. “It was awesome for us, for the players to see and talk to each other again, and I’m glad fans got to see it because it was really like a genuine look into how we talk in the clubhouse and on the plane and when we’re on the bus. That’s how we really interact, and I love hanging out with those guys and that’s one of things I miss most about playing.”
Both Doolittle and Zimmerman spent ample time on the call, sharing the moment with teammates.
Winning the World Series was a special memory for both former Cavaliers. Reaching the pinnacle of the sport was one thing, but doing it with a former college teammate meant even more.
Neither player advanced out of the NCAA Regionals when they were teammates at UVa, and they were both accustomed to quick postseason exits at the professional level.
The 2019 season went much differently.
After a slow start to the season, the Nationals hit their stride. They found ways to gut out close postseason victories, and ultimately, Washington hoisted the World Series trophy.
“It’s so cool, man, and that’s one of the reasons why the World Series win was so special,” Doolittle said. “There were so many storylines like that.”
Doolittle and Zimmerman went from college teammates to World Series champions. They’ve lived out their professional dreams, with both of them finding a baseball home in Washington.
Zimmerman is giving back to the place he calls home by helping those who keep his community healthy. A friendly Zoom call with the Nationals, including two prominent former UVa stars, helped the initiative get off to a fast start.
“Honestly, I don’t think anyone will be able to recreate what we did that night,” Zimmerman told reporters on a recent conference call. “That’s been a huge part of why this has been so successful, so quick. Now it’s our job to keep it going.”
