Three weeks ago, Claire Schotta and her St. Anne’s-Belfield teammates traveled to Myers Park, North Carolina to kick off the girls lacrosse season at the King of Spring tournament.
Little did Schotta know that it would be the final game of her high school career.
Last week, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced that it would not sanction any championships for the spring 2020 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had done a load of laundry that day and was putting my clothes away, including my STAB jersey,” Schotta said. “The feeling of holding my jersey in my hand and knowing I wasn’t ever going to represent STAB again hurt a lot. I never imagined that our first game in Durham would also be our last. I can’t believe that I’ll never play in a STAB uniform again, alongside my best friends, coached by the best possible coaches.”
It was supposed to be a season to remember for Schotta, the 2018 Central Virginia Player of the Year. In December, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Virginia Tech and couldn’t wait to embark on one final high school season with the Saints.
The senior attack scored 36 goals and tallied 30 assists last season for a young STAB team and was the only player from Central Virginia to garner All-American honors.
“Being on a team is everything to me and I would do anything to be on the field one more time,” Schotta said. “High school sports are special and I hope everyone realizes that.”
Schotta’s high school career began as an eighth-grader, when she joined a veteran STAB lineup that included future college standouts Annie Cory (Princeton) and Caroline DiGiacomo (Denver).
“Annie Cory took me under her wing and I remember wanting to be just like her one day,” Schotta said. “Going into my senior year, knowing we were going to be a young team, I tried to make sure everyone was included and hoped that the underclassmen had people to look up to.”
Among the people that Schotta looks up to are her coaches at STAB. She began a pre-game tradition to show her appreciation for her coaches.
“Before each game, I fist bump each one of my coaches. I wouldn’t step on the field until each coach had looked me in the eyes and we had done our fist bump,” she said. “It was one of those things I would never miss. Mary Blake, Carrington King and John Blake were three people who I cannot even begin to thank enough for molding me into the player and person I am today. I know they will forever be my number one fans and will continue to be there for me throughout my whole lacrosse career.”
Schotta's high school playing days came to an end sooner than expected. The news that her season was over hit hard.
“Honestly, when I first heard the news, tears filled my eyes,” she said. “I sat in my bed absolutely devastated. I couldn’t believe how fast it was all taken from us. Right before break, we hit our mark of only 100 days left until graduation and my entire class was really looking forward to the last couple of months we had together.”
After watching the team grow during offseason conditioning and through preseason practice, Schotta was excited about taking the field with the Saints. That feeling was magnified over spring break during the Kings of Spring tournament.
“I walked off the field with a huge smile,” Schotta said. “We won big against Myers Park High School from Charlotte and I was immediately just so excited for the season to begin. Our team played so well and I could see the potential for our team in that game.”
Schotta said the STAB lacrosse program will always hold a special place in her heart and provided her with a lot of great memories and big victories.
“One moment I will never forget was starting on attack as an eighth-grader during a very tight game against Collegiate. There were 20 seconds left and my former teammate, Mckenzie Maurer and I doubled a girl to win the ball and ended up not only winning the game by one, but also winning the LIS Tournament," Schotta said. "I can still remember how fast my heart was beating during those last 20 seconds and how exciting it was once the buzzer rang and I was part of a championship team.”
As the years have gone on, Schotta’s admiration for the sport and her school have only grown.
“I have loved playing lacrosse for STAB and I really think our program is something special,” she said. “Starting as an eighth grader, I was able to play with some of the best girls the team has ever had, including Annie Cory and Caroline DiGiacomo. Over the years, the team has passed down many fun traditions that make playing even more enjoyable for me.”
With her high school career over, Schotta has changed her focus to the future and her career as a student-athlete at Virginia Tech.
“I just can’t wait to be back out on the field,” she said. “I’m sure it will be different, starting a new journey at a higher level, but I’m excited for the challenge. I have already received my workout packet from my strength coach at Virginia Tech, so the preparation starts now. The fall is already approaching fast and I’m really looking forward to joining a new team with new coaches.”
