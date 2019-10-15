Former Charlottesville High School star Rashard Davis has accomplished a lot in his football career.
In 2016, he won an FCS national championship with James Madison and caught a touchdown pass in the title game against Youngstown State. In 2018, he was part of a Super Bowl championship team with the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Tuesday, Davis added another accomplishment to his impressive list of accomplishments — No. 1 overall draft pick. The former Black Knight was taken with the first pick of the offensive skill positions portion of the XFL Draft by the Washington Defenders. Unlike the NFL Draft, where teams can select any available player throughout the draft, the XFL opted to break up its draft into five separate phases — offensive skill players, offensive line, defensive front seven, secondary and open draft (all remaining players). Each team also had a quarterback assigned to them prior to the draft. D.C. was assigned former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.
Since his college career ended with a national championship at JMU, Davis has been on two NFL practice squads, first with the Philadelphia Eagles, then the Oakland Raiders. Davis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in May but was released when the team trimmed its roster to the NFL-mandated 53 prior to the start of the regular season.
Now Davis will get a chance to shine in the XFL, a spring football league that begins play in 2020. The XFL, which is headed by World Wrestling Entertainment majority owner Vince McMahon, played one season in 2001 before ceasing operations. In 2018, McMahon announced that the league would return in 2020.
The first season of the new XFL will feature eight teams: the D.C. Defenders, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers, New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades.
The season will kick off on Feb. 8, 2020, the week after the NFL season ends with Super Bowl 54, and run through April 12. The XFL championship game will be played on April 26.
The D.C. Defenders are coached by Pep Hamilton, who was an NFL assistant coach for more than 10 years, most recently with the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He served as an assistant head coach and passing game coordinator under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2017 and 2018. Hamilton also is the team’s general manager.
The Defenders will play their home games at Audi Field, a new stadium in Washington, D.C. that also serves as the home of D.C United of Major League Soccer.
