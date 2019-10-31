Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... MADISON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... GREENE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 1245 AM EDT. * AT 951 PM EDT, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED FLOODING IN PORTIONS OF EASTERN GREENE COUNTY. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MADISON, STANARDSVILLE, FREE UNION, HOLLYMEAD, RUCKERSVILLE, BRIGHTWOOD, QUINQUE, LYDIA, OAKPARK, HAYWOOD, HANEYTOWN, SYRIA, NEWTOWN, BANCO, MADISON MILLS, AMICUS, SHADY GROVE, HOOD, LOCUST DALE AND MCMULLEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&