When it comes to playing at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, Canadian Brayden Schnur feels right at home.
As a junior at the University of North Carolina in 2016, Schnur led the Tar Heels to a victory in the finals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships that snapped the University of Virginia’s 140-match winning streak within the ACC (the longest in any sport).
“I have a lot of good memories here,” Schnur said.
The top-seeded Schnur added another to the list after a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory over American Sekou Bangoura in the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger on Thursday.
With the victory, Schnur moved into Friday’s quarterfinals of the USTA pro-circuit event.
The Toronto native, who now makes his home in Montreal, was trailing 5-0 in the first-set tiebreaker when Bangoura double faulted. On the next point, Schnur hit a great return.
Just like that, the whole tide of the match turned.
“As soon as I won those two points, I knew that I was really only a point down because he hadn’t been winning many points on my serve,” Schnur said. “So I got two more points on my serve, two on my return and was then serving for the set.”
Schnur only converted on two of 13 break-point chances in the match, but made up for it with his serve, connecting on 67 percent of his first serves and booming nine aces.
This year, Schnur has seen his ranking climb to a career high of No. 99 in the world.
“This is the best year of my career so far,” Schnur said. “Obviously, it’s always a rollercoaster out here. You have great weeks and not-so-good weeks. You just have to ride the momentum, but it’s been a great year for me.
“I just want to take it one day at a time. It’s been a long year. I’ve played a lot of matches. I just have to use that momentum that I’ve built throughout the year and use the confidence I’ve gained and take it one match at a time.”
For a full schedule of matches, results and other news from the tournament, visit the Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow the tournament on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).
