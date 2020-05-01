The Toronto Argonauts drafted former Virginia wide receiver Dejon Brissett with second overall pick in the 2020 Canadian Football League Draft.
The Mississauga, Ontario native fit the draft eligibility requirement, having lived in Canada for at least seven years before turning 15.
Brissett, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver with good speed and size, contributed sparingly to Virginia's offense in 2019. The graduate transfer from Richmond played in 12 of the Cavaliers’ 14 games, but he hauled in just two receptions for 18 yards the entire season.
At Richmond, however, Brissett was one of the best receivers at the FCS level. He recorded 63 receptions for 896 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, averaging 81.5 receiving yards per contest. That strong play carried through to his senior season with the Spiders.
As a senior in 2018, Brissett hauled in 16 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown, averaging 99.7 yards per game. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, he suffered an injury after three games and missed the rest of the season. He was on pace for a career year for the Spiders. Brissett received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, giving him another season of eligibility, which he used at Virginia.
He joins a Toronto team that struggled in 2019, finishing the 18-game season with a 4-14 record. Adding an offensive weapon makes sense for Toronto. The Argonauts struggled to score last season, ranking eighth in points scored in the nine-team league.
With COVID-19 affecting Canada, the CFL won’t start play until the beginning of July at the earliest. The league did say in a press release that it’s committed to playing a season in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.