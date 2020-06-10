Former UVa women’s soccer standout Meghan McCool signed a one-year contract with the Washington Spirit, the club announced Tuesday. The Spirit competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.
McCool, who played her final collegiate season in 2019, was named to the team’s 31-player preseason roster as a non-roster invitee in March. Now, she’s on a one-year deal with the team with an option for an additional year.
A stellar senior season helped put McCool in position to make a professional roster. She scored 15 goals and added three assists for the Cavaliers in 22 games. She was one of the most dynamic forwards not only on UVa’s roster, but also in the ACC.
She earned first team All-ACC honors in 2019 and was selected as a third team All-American by both United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America.
While joining the professional ranks brings with it challenges and an increased competition level, McCool enters the league with tremendous experience. She played in 88 games across her UVa career, starting 46 of them, including every game she played in as a junior and senior.
The Pennsylvania native will look to turn that collegiate experience into a successful professional career.
Washington and the other eight teams in the NWSL will return to action with the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The 25-game tournament held in Utah will start on June 27 and run through July 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.