McCool (copy)

Meghan McCool used a stellar senior season at UVa to help propel her to the professional ranks. 

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Former UVa women’s soccer standout Meghan McCool signed a one-year contract with the Washington Spirit, the club announced Tuesday. The Spirit competes in the National Women’s Soccer League.

McCool, who played her final collegiate season in 2019, was named to the team’s 31-player preseason roster as a non-roster invitee in March. Now, she’s on a one-year deal with the team with an option for an additional year.

A stellar senior season helped put McCool in position to make a professional roster. She scored 15 goals and added three assists for the Cavaliers in 22 games. She was one of the most dynamic forwards not only on UVa’s roster, but also in the ACC.

She earned first team All-ACC honors in 2019 and was selected as a third team All-American by both United Soccer Coaches and Soccer America.

While joining the professional ranks brings with it challenges and an increased competition level, McCool enters the league with tremendous experience. She played in 88 games across her UVa career, starting 46 of them, including every game she played in as a junior and senior.

The Pennsylvania native will look to turn that collegiate experience into a successful professional career.

Washington and the other eight teams in the NWSL will return to action with the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. The 25-game tournament held in Utah will start on June 27 and run through July 26.  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments