Chicago State hired former Virginia standout Tiffany Sardin as its women’s basketball head coach, the school announced Friday afternoon.
It’s an exciting move for Sardin, who grew up in Chicago before heading to Charlottesville.
“I am so excited to be able to come home and lead the Chicago State women’s basketball program,” Sardin said in a release. “I grew up in Chicago. I was able to earn a college scholarship here and now am blessed with this opportunity. Coming home with a goal to build a program and help develop young women is truly special.”
Sardin spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Longwood after a two-year stint as an assistant at Clemson.
At Longwood, Sardin was promoted to associate head coach 13 months after her initial hiring. While Longwood went just 12-18 last season, the program showed tremendous growth after a 3-27 season in 2018-19.
Sardin helped Clemson with recruiting and served as a position coach for the forwards and centers.
During her time as a player at UVa, Sardin played under Debbie Ryan. Sardin was a leader for the Wahoos, being named a captain three times. She averaged 11 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in her final season in 2006.
After her time at UVa, Sardin played professionally in Portugal.
