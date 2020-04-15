Former Virginia assistant Karl Kuhn deals with unprecedented event in his first season as Radford head coach

Karl Kuhn has spent decades around high-level college baseball. The former Florida catcher and longtime assistant coach spent 16 years as Virginia’s pitching coach under Brian O’Connor before accepting Radford’s head coaching position in August.
His first season at the helm of a program went unlike any he’d experienced before.
The NCAA announced the cancellation of spring sports due to COVID-19 just 17 games into his head coaching tenure. When the announcement came, Radford was finding its stride. The Highlanders (9-8) were winners of five of their past six games, and the one loss was a 9-8 defeat to a ranked Notre Dame squad.
“We got to the point where I promise you that if you were to ask any of our players here at Radford, they would literally tell you that we were about to take off,” Kuhn said. “As a coach, that is all you hope for is for your team to feel that confident going into any game or situation.”
Unfortunately, Kuhn’s managerial role quickly changed from helping steer the team through the ups and downs of a season to becoming a mentor as they tried to work through an unprecedented situation. It’s not quite Kuhn what expected when taking the job.
The scenario wasn’t expected, but handling adversity is something Kuhn enjoys about coaching. He wants his baseball team to have success, and while many of Kuhn’s former players have gone on to play professionally, most collegiate athletes don’t become professional athletes.
Kuhn wants to help mold his players into better people. With that in mind, he knew the decision to halt sports for safety was a logical one.
“Obviously you feel bad for everybody involved, mostly the kids and everything that they put into it and had it pulled out from under them, but you want them and invariably you prepare them to be good husbands, good men, good fathers and this is what they need to be preparing to do,” Kuhn said. “You can’t do that unless you’re healthy.”
When Radford eventually returns to the diamond, Kuhn will return to doing what he loves and applying what he learned from 16 years under O’Connor. Kuhn and O’Connor have talked a few times since Kuhn went to Radford, and the new head coach laughed when discussing what it’s like to take on the new role.
Previously, Kuhn said, he would sometimes question why O’Connor made decisions. Now, Kuhn says he better understands the challenges of being a head coach and why some decisions were made by O’Connor when running Virginia’s program.
“We’ve talked a couple times back and forth,” Kuhn said. “Just mostly sharing my anecdotes and him probably sitting back in a chair in his office or at home and putting his feet up and laughing.”
Despite moving to a new job, Radford is just a couple hours away from Charlottesville. Kuhn isn’t far away, and the two programs were supposed to meet on the diamond on April 15.
The new job didn’t keep Kuhn from keeping an eye on UVa’s season and how the team was doing. Kuhn texted pitcher Chesdin Harrington on March 3 after the fifth-year senior struggled to begin the year. He told Harrington that tough times don’t last but tough people do.
Texting Harrington was the one time Kuhn allowed himself to reach out to a UVa player during the season.
“I have not stayed in touch with the players at Virginia on purpose,” Kuhn said. “I wanted them to divorce themselves from me because I wanted to give their new pitching coach Drew Dickinson 100% the opportunity to have me be gone.”
Kuhn, who said he had lunch with Dickinson and called UVa’s new pitching coach “a great guy,” reached out to Harrington because he wanted to let the pitcher know that he loved him and he had his back. Once players like Harrington graduate and leave the UVa program, Kuhn expects their relationship to return to its strong level.
“As they move on, like the juniors sign professionally and they move on, and the seniors are truly done, now they become friends of mine and former players of mine just like anybody else, not players at Virginia,” Kuhn said. “Now my relationship with them can be rekindled.”
For Harrington, Kuhn reaching out meant a lot. The duo formed a special bond during Kuhn’s tenure at UVa and Harrington’s stint with the Cavaliers.
“Him reaching out and showing his support for me and obviously keeping tabs on our program, I think that says a lot about him as a man,” Harrington said. “That relationship has been outstanding, and I don’t see it crumbling any time soon. I expect it to last a lifetime.”
When Kuhn and Radford return to the diamond, he’ll continue forming those bonds with many of his Radford players. Until then, the veteran assistant and new head coach hopes he and his team stay safe during the global pandemic.
“Baseball’s a way for us to try to help them be better men, and in order to do that we’ve got to all be alive, don’t we?” Kuhn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.