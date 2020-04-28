Tim Taylor, who has served in several coaching and administrative roles at both the high school and college level in Central Virginia, has been named the head women’s basketball coach at the United States Naval Academy.
Taylor served three different stints as an assistant coach with the Virginia women’s basketball team, most recently during the 2017-18 season, Joanne Boyle’s final season as head coach. The Central Virginia native spent last season as an assistant at North Carolina. Now Taylor heads to Annapolis for his first head coaching job at the college level.
“I am thankful and humbled to be presented this opportunity by [Navy] Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk,” Taylor said in a release announcing his hire. “I am immensely excited to be a part of the Naval Academy and be entrusted with leading the women’s basketball program. The Naval Academy is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country and a place that embodies honor and excellence. It will be a privilege to lead the young women in our program on and off the court and to lay a foundation for future success.”
Gladchuk said that he received rave reviews about Taylor from people throughout the college basketball world.
"Support within the basketball community for Coach Taylor's candidacy to lead our women's program was as positive and enthusiastic as I can recall on behalf of any applicant for a position within the NCAA,” Gladchuk said in a release. “He has established an extraordinary reputation as a highly accomplished professional in every aspect of coaching and education. All steps in his career reflect motivational leadership, building trusted relationships, the highest levels of integrity, and a well-established road map to success. His influence on players, parents, alumni, friends, and his students has been all encompassing and speaks to a very respected and inspirational story. Tim is a perfect fit to lead our women and our program into the future.”
Taylor is well known throughout the University of Virginia and Central Virginia basketball communities. He was a part of Debbie Ryan’s women’s basketball staff from 2000-05 as the recruiting coordinator, then again as Ryan's associate head coach from 2009-12. Taylor rejoined the Virginia women’s basketball program as a member of Boyle's staff during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
“The Naval Academy hit this one out of the park with the selection of Tim Taylor to lead their women’s basketball program,” Ryan said in a release. “Tim is an exceptional coach who excels as a tactician, fundamental teacher of the game and develops players well beyond what seems possible for each individual. Tim, more importantly, is an outstanding human being who will develop the women to be great teammates, servant leaders and people who will represent the mission of the Naval Academy on its highest level.”
In addition to the impact he has made on the UVa women’s basketball program, Taylor also has left an indelible mark on Central Virginia’s schools and AAU basketball scene as well.
He helped lead the Orange County High School boys basketball team to a 40-12 record during the 2006 and 2007 seasons and guided the Hornets to the program's first-ever berth in the VHSL state tournament. Taylor then took over as head boys basketball coach at Madison County for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, guiding the Mountaineers to a 43-11 record, a 28-game winning streak and a trip to the state final four in 2009. Taylor’s record as a high school coach is 134-44.
“Tim is a high energy, passionate and caring individual that absolutely loves the game of basketball,” Boyle said. “In my 25 years of coaching he stands out as one of the best teachers and mentors of the game.”
Taylor’s impact in Central Virginia went beyond the court as well. In 2011, Taylor left the Virginia women’s basketball program to become the principal of William Wetsel Middle School in Madison. He served in that role from 2012 to 2016 before returning to Virginia to be part of Boyle’s staff.
Following Boyle's retirement, Taylor remained in Central Virginia and continued working with the Team Loaded basketball program. He had a role with AAU program from 2015 to 2019 prior to joining the North Carolina women’s basketball coaching staff this past season.
Now he heads to Navy, where he will lead a program that is eager for success after a 7-23 campaign last season. Many of his peers, including Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, are confident he will succeed in Annapolis.
“Tim has a great mind for the game and his ability to recruit and develop student-athletes will make him a terrific head coach,” Bennett said. “I believe Tim will be an excellent ambassador for the Naval Academy because he is a man of character with high standards and values. He has helped build great women's basketball programs his entire career. If I had a daughter who played basketball, Tim Taylor would definitely be someone I'd want her to play for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.