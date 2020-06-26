Former UVa golf standout Denny McCarthy withdraws from PGA Tour event due to COVID-19
After shooting a bogey-free 67 in the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday, former University of Virginia golfer and current PGA Tour member Denny McCarthy withdrew from the event Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Despite a solid opening round, McCarthy wasn’t feeling well when he left the course. He opted to receive an additional test for COVID-19 to determine if the virus might be the cause of his symptoms.
“I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday,” McCarthy said in a PGA Tour statement. “Last night, I woke up in the middle of the night with additional aches and soreness and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course.”
The former Wahoo, who wrapped up his collegiate playing days in 2014-15, tested positive for the virus. He withdrew from the event as a result. He’ll now self-isolate in Connecticut in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately for McCarthy, he’ll miss this week’s event and potentially another event or two in the future as he recovers from the virus. McCarthy finished 66th in the first event back from the PGA Tour’s hiatus and missed the cut last week. He was on his way to making the cut this week until being forced to withdraw.
McCarthy’s caddie and first-round playing partners both tested negative for the virus, although one of those playing partners, Bud Cauley, withdrew from the event as well. Cauley cited “an abundance of caution” when saying why he withdrew. Matt Wallace, the third member of the group, played his Friday round.
McCarthy is the third PGA Tour member to test positive for COVID-19 since the tour’s return to golf on June 11.
“Denny has our full support as he self-isolates here in Hartford and recovers, and I know I speak for the entire tour membership in thanking him for doing the right thing in requesting an additional test before heading to the golf course today,” Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, said in a statement.
