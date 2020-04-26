The Carolina Panthers have added former Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack as an undrafted free agent, according to multiple reports and UVa athletics.
Mack becomes the fourth Virginia player in the 2020 draft class to either sign an undrafted free agent NFL contract or to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Mack joins Joe Reed, Bryce Hall and Bryce Perkins as the Cavaliers drafted or signed to undrafted free agent deals. Reed was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, while Hall went to the New York Jets. Perkins signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Reed provides the Chargers with versatility on offense and special teams. Hall brings the skills of a top coverage cornerback to the Jets. Perkins offers offensive versatility and athleticism to the Rams.
Mack, on the other hand, brings a physical presence to a Carolina franchise looking to make a dramatic improvement on defense. The Panthers picked seven times in the NFL Draft. Every selection brought a defensive player to Carolina.
While Mack wasn’t picked in the NFL Draft, the hard-hitting linebacker will have a chance to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. During his time at UVa, Mack racked up 289 tackles and 14.5 sacks, including 7.5 sacks in his final collegiate season.
An ankle injury, which is fully healed, may have hurt Mack’s draft chances. Despite being invited to the NFL Combine, Mack was unable to participate due to his injury. He expected to participate in UVa’s Pro Day, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Given his production before the injury, Mack very well could have heard his named called in the NFL Draft if he remained healthy through his senior season and could have participated in the NFL Combine.
Instead, he’ll battle for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent on a Carolina team determined to improve its defense. He won’t be the only undrafted former UVa player competing for a spot on Carolina’s roster. Former Virginia safety Quin Blanding signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers in late December.
