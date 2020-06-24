Malcolm Brogdon, a former Virginia men’s basketball star and current member of the Indiana Pacers, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team announced the news in a statement from Brogdon on Wednesday.
“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” Brogdon said. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”
Based on the information released, it’s unclear how or when Brogdon contracted the virus, but the guard had been actively protesting racial injustice in his hometown of Atlanta at the beginning of the month. It’s unclear how often, if it all, Brogdon has attended protests in recent weeks, though.
According to the CDC, the incubation period for the virus can range from two days to two weeks.
Brogdon and the Pacers are one of the nine Eastern Conference teams headed to Orlando for the NBA’s restart plan. Currently, July 30 is the tentative start date for the resumption of play.
The positive test may impact when Brogdon travels to Orlando, although his statement shares that he does plan on joining the team for the resumption of the season in late July. Typically, people who test positive for the virus undergo a two-week isolation period to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The length of an isolation period can vary depending on whether the person is asymptomatic or symptomatic, though.
Given the limited news released regarding Brogdon’s positive test, it’s unclear exactly when the talented guard will be allowed to travel to the NBA’s “bubble” in Orlando. Regardless, he plans on being ready for the resumption of play.
Despite battling injuries throughout the season, Brogdon has been productive for the Pacers. He averages 16.3 points and 7.1 assists per game, and he’s suited up in 48 games for Indiana. He’s started each of those 48 contests, making a major impact in his first season as a Pacer.
For an Indiana team in the middle of the playoff picture, putting a healthy Brogdon on the court will be critical to the team’s chances of success. Fortunately for Brogdon and the organization, it sounds like he’ll be healthy and ready to go when the season resumes.
