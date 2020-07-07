JC Aragone sat in his fiancée’s parents’ home in Northern Virginia bored out of his mind.
The former Viriginia men’s tennis star turned professional wasn’t competing in events — it was May and COVID-19 halted the sport — and he needed something to do. Between taking online classes trying to learn new skills and working out to stay fit, Aragone decided he wanted to host a tournament back home in the Miami area.
The project, which Aragone wasn’t sure would ever come to fruition, would at least keep him busy during the planning stages.
“My whole goal was to leave this quarantine just learning something new or having some sort of experience — just something different that I would never do,” Aragone said.
Aragone saw video of a tennis tournament as self-isolation requirements loosened and thought he could do better. He decided to reach out to some of the top players in the Florida area to see if they’d be interested in competing in his event.
Last week, Aragone checked the box of doing something he never would have done previously.
He brought seven other competitors together for an eight-man, three-day event in Miami. Five of the players competing in the Altec/Styslinger Foundation Exhibition were ranked in the top 65 in the world. Sam Querrey, who made the Wimbledon semifinals in 2017, was among those competing in the event.
Tennis Channel Plus aired the competition.
“I thought getting the players was going to be the hardest part, and it actually ended up being the easiest part because everyone needs work right now and everyone is tired of not playing,” Aragone said.
The players in the event received appearance fees for coming to the event, ensuring they’d leave with a paycheck while also getting their competitive juices flowing.
With top players eager to attend the tournament, the hardest part of the hosting process proved to be juggling the responsibilities of putting together a safe event amid COVID-19 and also trying to compete. Aragone says he wouldn’t recommend playing and hosting a tournament, although he credited his fiancée for helping him with tournament responsibilities.
Even with help, the event came with stressful moments.
“The first day at nine in the morning, I have the Miami city permit lady show up literally going through all of our safety measures, all of our parking,” Aragone said. “She was like a hawk. Obviously she was doing her job, but I’m over there warming up — I got there early to hit for like 20 minutes, at least I can do some tennis — and I see her, and I’m just like full panic.”
Aragone said the city helped ensure the event went on safely, and he believes their presence improved the event. Regardless, a city official and police officer rolling up on the first day of the tournament with a series of questions added anxiety.
On the court, the top-300 player was tested against top-100 players. Tennys Sandgren, the 55th-ranked player, ultimately won the tournament.
Aragone said playing against elite competition and running the event made it a challenging few days, but overall the week went well. In fact, several Tennis Channel production people complimented him for how smoothly the event went.
The athletes remained safe, which is paramount as other pop-up tennis leagues — like one launched by Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia — have led to players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Fortunately, Aragone and company took important safety precautions to limit potential spread of the virus.
“Knock on wood, maybe I had a lucky week," Aragone said. "I thought I did a good job.”
For Aragone’s first time hosting a tournament, the event went well. The talented 25-year-old may have a future in hosting tennis events when his career on the court comes to an end.
“I think the guys really enjoyed it,” Aragone said. “They all had amazing things to say. They told me, ‘Hey, if you do another one, you can count on us. We’d love to play again.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.