Live sports in the United States remain largely on hold due to COVID-19. The Korean Baseball Organization keeps chugging along, however, and former Virginia pitcher Tyler Wilson has regained his form as one of the best starting pitchers in the league.
Wilson threw 6 1/3 innings Saturday, allowing just two earned runs. He allowed six hits and walked one batter, while striking out six. Unfortunately for Wilson, the LG Twins’ bullpen was unable to hold the lead after he exited, and the Twins fell 5-4 to the Kiwoom Heroes. Wilson took a no-decision.
While Wilson didn’t earn the victory, he did record another quality start. After a rocky first outing this season, Wilson has now thrown a quality start — a start in which he pitches at least six innings and allows three or fewer earned runs — in four of his last five outings. He tossed six innings and allowed four earned runs in the one outing during that stretch that wasn’t technically a quality start.
The right-handed pitcher sports a 4.29 ERA after his Saturday start. He’s struck out 27 batters in 35 2/3 innings on the season.
Wilson allowed seven earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first start of the season. Since then, he’s allowed just 10 earned runs across 31 1/3 innings pitched.
He showcased rust in his first start of 2020, which came soon after a two-week self-isolation period once he arrived in South Korea from the U.S. One Wilson knocked off the rust, he’s proven to be a top-end KBO starter.
Despite losing four of its last five games, LG remains one of the better teams within the KBO. The Twins are 17-11 on the season and sit in third place in the 10-team league. The NC Dinos hold a five-game lead over the Twins, but the Twins are just one game back of second place in the standings.
