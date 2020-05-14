Former Virginia pitcher Tyler Wilson took center stage in the sports world Thursday.
Wilson was the starting pitcher for the LG Twins in a Korean Baseball Organization game broadcast nationally on ESPN2 starting at 5:30 a.m. EDT.
Despite no fans in the stands, Wilson fared well with the bright lights on him. He threw six innings and earned a no decision as the Twins beat the SK Wyverns 3-2 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
In his six innings, Wilson tossed 77 pitches, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs. Wilson struck out seven batters in the outing.
The solid performance comes after one of Wilson’s worst performances in the KBO. He allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in his first start of his third KBO season. Wilson surrendered seven hits and four walks in that loss.
On the ESPN broadcast, the announcers mentioned Wilson’s quarantine as a potential reason for a subpar outing in his first action of the season. After returning to South Korea from the United States, Wilson self-isolated for about two weeks due to the country's COVID-19 regulations. While Wilson didn’t contract the virus, he was required to quarantine upon his arrival from the U.S.
Wilson rebounded well from a rocky first start, pounding the strike zone, striking out seven and allowing his defense to make plays in the game against the Wyverns. If there was rust in start No. 1, it didn’t show in start No. 2.
The victory improves the Twins to 5-3 on the season. They’ve won four games in a row, giving them the longest active winning streak in the 10-team league.
