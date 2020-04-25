Bryce Hall and Joe Reed both saw their names flash across ESPN on Saturday as they were picked in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Hall joined the New York Jets, while Reed will head to Los Angeles to compete for the Chargers.
While they were the only two Virginia football players picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bryce Perkins also found his NFL home Saturday night when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
Perkins, UVa’s starting quarterback the past two seasons, signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Rams shortly after the draft’s conclusion. After passing for more than 6,000 yards and 47 touchdowns in two seasons in Charlottesville, Perkins joins a creative Los Angeles coaching staff.
The quarterback that Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said changed the face of UVa’s football program brings a unique skill set to a team that played in a Super Bowl just two years ago.
Given Perkins’ athleticism, it’ll be interesting to see how the Rams elect to use him during training camp and preseason action as he competes for a roster spot. Perkins rushed for 1,692 yards and 20 touchdowns during his two years in Charlottesville. Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for his offensive creativity, which could bode well for Perkin’s chances of making the roster.
While Los Angeles played in a Super Bowl two seasons ago, the Rams missed the playoffs in 2019 despite a winning record at 9-7.
Perkins will fight for a roster spot on one of the better offensive systems in the NFL.
