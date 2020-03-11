Anthony Poindexter is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The former Virginia safety is part of the Hall’s 2020 class and will be inducted later this year, the National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday.
Poindexter, who played at UVa under Hall of Fame coach George Welsh from 1995-98, will be the fifth former Virginia football player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The others are Bill Dudley, Tom Scott, Joe Palumbo and Jim Dombrowski.
Poindexter will be part of a 19-member class. The class includes 17 former players and two former coaches. In addition to Poindexter, the former players in the class are Lomas Brown (OT, Florida, 1981-84), Keith Byars (RB, Ohio State, 1982-85), Eric Crouch (QB, Nebraska (1998-2001), Eric Dickerson (RB, Southern Methodist, 1979-82), Glenn Dorsey (DT, LSU, 2004-07), Jumbo Elliott (OT, Michigan, 1984-87), Jason Hanson (PK, Washington State, 1988-91), E.J. Henderson (LB, Maryland (1999-2002), E.J. Junior (DE, Alabama (1977-80), Steve McNair (QB, Alcorn State, 1991-94), Cade McNown, QB, UCLA, 1995-98, Leslie O'Neal (DT, Oklahoma State, 1982-85), David Pollack (DE, Georgia, 2001-04), Bob Stein (DE, Minnesota, 1966-68), Michael Westbrook (WR, Colorado, 1991-94) and Elmo Wright, WR, Houston, 1968-70).
The two coaches in the class are former N.C. State coach Dick Sheridan and former Villanova coach Andy Talley.
The 2020 class will be officially inducted during the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees also will be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes this upcoming fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.