Brandon Guyer retired from baseball last Monday, ending his seven-year MLB career.
The former Virginia baseball standout was drafted in the fifth round of the 2007 MLB Draft before bouncing around the minor and major leagues. Guyer’s career was unique. His first career major league at-bat was a home run, and he twice led the majors in being hit by pitches.
After signing a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants this winter after battling back from Tommy John surgery, COVID-19 came and he was let go by the organization. Even after producing well in spring action, Guyer decided he was ready for his playing career to come to an end.
“That made my decision a little easier,” Guyer said. “Then with this spring training Round 2 that just happened, there was some interest, but in my head I basically was thinking if I don’t have a guaranteed major-league job to go and risk getting sick or not seeing my family for three months, I figured it made the decision that much easier. I already had a plan for what I wanted to do after.”
Guyer’s plan is to help up-and-coming athletes improve their games through Fully Equipped Athlete. The new project features a playbook with Guyer’s 10 foundational tools, as well as the ability for young athletes to set up one-on-one virtual meeting sessions with the former professional baseball player.
One of Guyer’s former coaches with the White Sox brought him onto a Zoom call at the beginning of quarantine to speak with a baseball academy. Guyer spoke mostly about nutrition, and he loved the experience.
It helped formulate the idea for Fully Equipped Athlete, which aims to teach younger athletes about how the mind, body and spirit work together to affect athletic performance. Guyer hopes he can help athletes master his 10 foundational tools that led to some of his success at the professional level.
“I feel like if they can do that, it’s going to help them excel both on and off the field and just help them reach their full potential,” Guyer said. “That’s the mission behind it. Really excited and passionate about it, so we’ll see where it goes.”
The tools extend beyond the baseball diamond, too. Guyer wants to help any athlete looking to benefit from his expertise. Whether it’s a football player — Guyer starred on his high school football team — a swimmer or golfer, Guyer’s tools are broad and apply across all sports.
For example, one of the tools is humility. Guyer remembers developing his humility, which made him a better teammate, after a stern conversation with Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor.
In a game the Cavaliers were leading substantially, Guyer recorded an out in a poor individual performance. He tossed his helmet and went into the locker room, where O’Connor proceeded to yell at Guyer for being selfish.
“That’s when it hit me like, ‘What am I playing for? We’re winning and I’m doing this,’” Guyer remembered. “I really looked at myself in the mirror. Right after the game I went into Coach Oak’s office and told him it would never happen again. From that point forward, I kind of changed, and that’s when that tool took a big leap forward.”
When Guyer made it to the majors, he spent most of his time as a platoon player, splitting time with another guy at the same position. He never played in more than 128 games in a season, often playing closer to half a season.
Humility helped Guyer embrace that role, understanding that he wouldn’t take the field every game and that he still needed to remain focused. If he cared solely about his play, he would’ve been frustrated at seeing the field only some of the time. Instead, he put winning first.
Other elements of his teaching include nutritional advice, breathing tips and recovery habits. Even if a player isn’t destined to become a professional athlete, Guyer’s tips about healthy eating, body recovery and slow breathing can be used in everyday life. It helps performance on and off the field.
Young athletes are frequently taught the physical techniques needed to succeed as athletes, but Guyer wants to address the countless other tools needed to perform at a high level.
His playing days might be over, but Guyer hopes his career in sports is in its early stages.
“I really feel strongly this can help so many athletes,” Guyer said. “There are so many trainers, and they do great and they’re just focused on the physical side, the swing side. I want to focus on all the other stuff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.