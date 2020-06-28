Just two days after being named to the All-NBA G League Third Team, former Virginia men’s basketball standout Justin Anderson signed with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN.
Anderson finished the G-League season with the Nets’ affiliate. He also spent time in Toronto as a G-League performer this season. At one point, Anderson received a 10-day contract with Brooklyn, playing in three NBA games. He averaged 5.7 minutes per game.
In G-League action, Anderson excelled. In 31 games, Anderson averaged 20.6 points per contest, which was the 17th-best mark in the league. He added 6.6 rebounds per game as well.
Anderson scored at least 10 points in 28 of his 31 G-League games this season and dropped 48 points in a February game, marking his career high.
The small forward replaces Brooklyn’s Wilson Chandler, who decided to opt out of the NBA’s restart in Orlando. Anderson joins former UVa teammate Joe Harris as a member of the Nets for the second time this season.
Brooklyn sits at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, with a half-game lead over Orlando. There’s a six-game cushion between Brooklyn and Washington, which is the ninth Eastern Conference team taking part in the NBA’s restart. Barring a huge push by the Wizards, the Nets will likely be one of the eight teams to make the playoffs.
Anderson joins former Wahoo Devon Hall as ex-Cavaliers to sign with NBA teams this week. The Oklahoma City Thunder signed Hall as a substitute player for the remainder of the NBA season on Saturday.
