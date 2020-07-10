Zoe Morse spent one week in Chicago after being drafted, training with the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars. COVID-19 sent her home after a week learning what it’s like to compete with the world’s best soccer players.
“I got a little bit of a taste and had an idea of what the level was going to be like when we came back in, and I think that was really helpful to know the level that I had to be at,” Morse said.
With that knowledge in mind, Morse made a list.
She jotted down a few areas of her game she needed to improve and put her younger brothers to work when she returned home to Michigan. For the first time in years, the former Virginia soccer star had free time to perfect her craft.
“That time is something that I’ve been craving throughout all of college,” Morse said. “A lot of times you’ll get into the season, you’ll get to preseason in August, and I would always be like, ‘Oh, I’m behind in this. I need to get better in this,’ and you wouldn’t really have that same level of time to commit to individual skills.”
Spending a week with world-class players didn’t intimidate Morse. Instead, she watched closely and used the week of close viewing to better understand what she needed to work on during quarantine.
“All I really needed from there was a ball, a field and a goal,” Morse said. “My brothers helped defend, helped receive passes, play me passes. It made training simple and allowed me to focus on the things that I truly wanted to focus on.”
The hard work paid off for Morse, who made Chicago’s roster and started the team’s first match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. She played all 90 minutes in the NWSL’s return to action.
While Morse and the Red Stars fell to Meghan McCool and the Washington Spirit, earning her debut on a big stage came as a thrill.
“Getting my debut was a crazy experience,” Morse said. “I don’t really know how to put it into words. Obviously there was a lot going on being the first game and just trying to get our legs underneath us after traveling and all that, but overall I’m just so grateful I got that experience.”
While in the NWSL’s “bubble” in Utah, Morse tries to watch the experienced players around her. Whether it’s during a game, in practice or in the hotel, Morse tries to soak up as much knowledge as she can.
She says the way the players prepare in between games jumps out to her. There’s more time to dive into film and strategy than in college, which leads to detailed game plans when facing opponents.
In terms of recovery and nutrition, the experienced stars know how to make sure their bodies are ready for elite competition. Morse is learning what it takes to succeed professionally.
Closely observing other teams is something Morse didn’t expect when she was drafted into the league in January, but playing the Challenge Cup in Utah allowed for a unique rookie experience.
“Just having all the teams in one place has also been a little bit different,” Morse said. “We walk down to breakfast, and I see the team we’re about to play tomorrow, so that’s a little but different, but it’s also been cool as a rookie to be in this environment because you’re surrounded by even more talent. You get to see what they’re doing day to day, which is something that I would have never expected to get to experience.”
From making her debut to learning from the top players in the world, Morse is having fun living out her dream of playing professional soccer.
“I know I’ve used the world incredible a lot,” Morse laughed, “but there’s really not another word.”
