George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer led to a surge of protests across the United States as people demand change to combat racial injustice and police brutality.
While the jarring video of Floyd’s death enraged Americans and sparked widespread protests, the incident isn’t an isolated one. Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville in March. Eric Garner was choked by police officers on a New York sidewalk in 2014, uttering the words “I can’t breathe” prior to his death. Those were the same words spoken by Floyd as a police officer knelt on his neck.
Garner, Floyd and Taylor and are just three of numerous examples of the killing of African-Americans by police officers.
Given the history of systemic racism in the United States, people feel compelled to speak up. That includes those in the athletic community.
On Wednesday, four former Virginia women’s basketball players joined together virtually for an hour-long discussion hosted by the Center of Sport and Business Analytics.
Deborah Stroman, UNC’s director of sport entrepreneurship and community engagement and a former UVa player, hosted the discussion. Trina Patterson, the current head coach at UNC Greensboro, was joined on the panel by Tammi Reiss, the current head coach at Rhode Island and Audra Smith, the current head coach at South Carolina State. All three head coaches played at Virginia.
During the discussion — which also included conversation on coaching styles, among other topics — Stroman discussed systemic racism and Floyd’s death with the three panelists, who shared insight into how they handled the situation with their teams.
“This has been really hard,” said Smith, who coaches at a historically black university. “I’ve been very tired. I’ve just been really mentally drained. My children have been mentally drained.”
Smith has a 19-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old son. She says it’s been challenging for both of them to handle and process the news. She tries to keep her children calm as they scroll through social media, seeing images like the video of Floyd’s death or violence at protests.
She also says her team saw the news of Floyd’s death and shared a similar thought: “Here we go again.”
For Smith, and many others in the U.S., Floyd’s death is far from the first time racial injustice has entered their lives. Smith was born in Milledgeville, Georgia, and she remembers racial prejudice not only in the town, but also within the education system.
“I’m in eighth grade, my history book, my Georgia history book, the cover of it is a confederate flag,” Smith said. “Every other house I saw had a confederate flag.”
Smith has seen racism up close. She’s discussed the issues with players on her team this week as she tries to grapple with the situation herself while also leading a group of young women.
All three coaches on the virtual call mentioned speaking with players — either as a team or individually — about racial injustice in America and how they can help generate change.
“I am a head coach, and it’s my responsibility to empower and educate and unite these women who are going to be future leaders,” Patterson said. “I just encourage everyone to speak up and stand up and be better.”
Patterson’s players at UNC Greensboro raised about $400 for charity this week to help the fight against racial injustice. Additionally, the group plans on helping people register to vote for upcoming elections, including the presidential election on Nov. 3.
The Southern Conference’s 2019-20 Coach of the Year believes voting can help lead to meaningful change.
Other coaches and conferences appear to agree. Several athletic programs, including Georgia Tech, pledged Thursday to not hold mandatory athletic activities on Nov. 3 to allow student-athletes and staff adequate time to vote.
Taking the day off also makes voting a priority.
“I’m glad that you said that you’re taking their charitable actions further because charity is not a response to injustice,” Stroman added. “Certainly we want to help people who are struggling, who are marginalized, who are oppressed, but it’s about structural action.”
Stroman stressed the importance of people and athletic programs basing their conversations around systemic racism in fact. She encouraged people to listen to experts and to read about the issue rather than jumping in or believing the first opinion you hear on the matter.
All three coaches and Stroman emphasized the value of education around racism.
“I also say that it’s important during this time period that we honor and respect the vastness and the complexity of racism in that we listen to the experts, people that have been studying this and researching this,” Stroman said. “Far too often we treat it like anything else, and so we’ll listen to the person at the ballgame, at the Thanksgiving dinner table, someone who’s gone to one workshop and all the sudden they’re an expert.”
Smith added that she doesn’t believe all police officers are racist and that she almost became an ATF agent. Instead, she became a coach.
“It’s the person inside the uniform,” Smith said. “I don’t want people to lose sight of that.”
She echoed the importance of education in combating racism, saying people are afraid of what they don’t know.
Reiss was the only white woman in the virtual discussion, and her perspective differed from the African-American participants. She doesn’t know what it’s like to face the consequences of systemic racism on a regular basis, but she wants to combat racial injustice.
Her conversation with her team was more about listening to her players and learning from their perspectives. She wanted to educate herself by listening to the diverse opinions from those on her roster.
Reiss says Rhode Island has eight international players on its roster as well as players of different races, religions and sexuality. For the usually vocal coach, this week was a time to step back.
“I’m always trying to teach and mentor,” Reiss said. “It’s what we do. It’s what I do, and for the first time it was unbelievable to really listen to them. They taught me so much.”
Listening and becoming more educated on the topic of racial injustice in the U.S. is a goal for Reiss moving forward.
“I’m trying to educate myself and for once, be quiet and open my ears and really listen and come up with ideas from other people in what we can do and what I can do to help,” Reiss said.
The participants spoke openly about systemic racism and made the point that they’re going to do what they can to help bring about change. They don’t want to shy away from the issue.
They recognize a problem that’s been around for 400 years, and they hope others will also help stand up for what’s right.
“We all have different thoughts, feelings, values, morals, opinions, but we’re all the same,” Smith said. “You pull this flesh off and underneath we all have the same thing. We have blood, veins, bones, tendons. We’re all the same.”
