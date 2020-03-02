Former William Monroe High School star Sam Brunelle was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Monday after leading the Notre Dame women’s basketball team to a pair of wins last week.
Brunelle averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the Fighting Irish’s wins over North Carolina and then-No. 19 Florida State. She hit a combined nine 3-pointers in the two victories, shooting 56.3 percent from beyond the arc in the process.
Brunelle scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Notre Dame's 83-65 win over the Tar Heels on Thursday. She finished 9-for-14 from the field and hit a pair of 3-pointers as Notre Dame won its final home game of the season.
In Sunday’s regular-season finale, Brunelle had one of her best performances of the season, scoring a game-high 25 points in an upset win over Florida State in Tallahassee. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers against Seminoles, which tied the freshman single-game record at Notre Dame and tied for second most overall in a game.
Brunelle has scored 20-plus points in three of her past four games while helping the Fighting Irish (13-17, 8-10 ACC) end the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
“It’s nice to know that we are kind of finishing strong and we still have a little more to play,” Brunelle said after the North Carolina win. “We just want to finish as strong as we can.”
Brunelle, who has been named ACC Freshman of the Week twice this season, has six 20-plus point performances this season, which leads all ACC freshmen. Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw believes Brunelle has a strong case to be ACC Freshman of the Year.
“Looking at the conference, I don’t see anybody better,” McGraw said of Brunelle after Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina. “She’s had a terrific year. She’s done so many things. She’s finishing strong. She doesn’t care about individual awards, she just wants the team to win, but it would great for us to see [her win Freshman of the Year].”
Brunelle and the Fighting Irish open ACC Tournament play against Pittsburgh on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina.
