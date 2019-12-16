Former William Monroe basketball star Sam Brunelle was named the ACC women's basketball freshman of the week on Monday.
Brunelle, who is a freshman on the Notre Dame women's basketball team, scored a career-high 31 points in the Fighting Irish's loss to No. 17 DePaul last Wednesday. Brunelle had 17 points at halftime, just two shy of her previous career high, then added 14 more points after halftime.
She was 13-of-18 from the floor for the game, connecting on a 3-pointer and four free throws. Brunelle also had seven rebounds, two assists and a block in the game.
She’s averaging 14.5 points per game this season to go along with 6.6 rebounds per game.
