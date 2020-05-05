Before transferring to Albemarle for his final year of high school, Gianni Maltese was an All-Virginia Prep League selection for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys soccer team.
The senior wing’s offense prowess should serve him well at the college level. Maltese recently committed to play soccer at Bridgewater College after developing a connection with the coaching staff.
“I loved the Bridgewater men’s soccer program because the connection I made with the coaches early on,” Maltese said. “They really seemed set in the ideas they have in store for the next seasons to come and I realized that I wanted to be a part of those goals and help achieve them.”
Maltese served as team captain for the past two years for the Saints, earning team Most Valuable Player honors after leading STAB to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals last season.
He tallied four goals and three assists in 13 games for STAB and was set to fill an offensive void for the Patriots this spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic halting high school sports. Last fall, he won a Virginia State Cup championship with SOCA and was set to represent Central Virginia this summer at the national event.
Playing high-level soccer made Maltese a wanted man on the recruiting trail. He had offers from Randolph and Eastern Mennonite and had committed early on to Averett University before deciding to re-open his search.
That’s when he discovered Bridgewater.
Maltese formed a strong bond with Coach Ryan Bennison and the team and believed it was the place he wanted to be.
“I knew Bridgewater was right for me when I first when to their ID camp and met with the players,” Maltese said. “Seeing how they enjoyed their time playing with Coach Bennison and the program itself. I loved Coach Bennison from Day 1 and he was a big reason I was so attracted to the school.”
He was recruited to play either wing position or possibly right-side outside back for the Eagles.
“The coaches loved my tenacity, work ethic and my IQ for the game in the various positions they watched me play,” Maltese said. “The coaches' intentions for me are to have a chance to compete on both sides of the flanks and be as much of an impact players as possible to help the team win games.”
Maltese said another big drawing point for Bridgewater was the team’s culture. He likes the makeup of team and the chemistry they have, both on and off the pitch, and is excited to be a part of it.
“My goals are just to always remember where I came from and just do the things I have always know how to do,” Maltese said. “Always work hard and never give up for my brothers on the soccer field. I always want to know that I left everything I had out there, day in and day out.”
Another key aspect was the blend of academics and athletics.
“This has been my dream since I was in elementary school and to actually make it happen and be given this opportunity means the world to me and I will never take it or granted,” said Maltese, who plans to major in communications with the dream of one day pursing a career as a commentator or a sports analyst within soccer. “I committed to Bridgewater because I wanted to push myself with the conference, level of play and genuine more chance to succeed on the field and in the classroom. I cannot wait to be an Eagle.”
