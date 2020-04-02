Jefferson District athletic directors faced a bit of a scheduling dilemma this school year following the departure of Powhatan to the Dominion District.
Those issues could be resolved soon, with Goochland High School expected to re-join the Jefferson District in the fall of 2021.
Goochland athletic director Joe Fowler confirmed that Bulldogs would return to the JD for all sports, beginning with the 2021-22 school year, pending final approval from the Virginia High School League’s executive committee. The district currently consists of Albemarle, Charlottesville, Louisa County, Fluvanna County, Monticello, Orange County, Monticello and Western Albemarle.
“The Jefferson District is one of the most competitive districts, across the board, in the state,” Fowler said. “Great athletes, quality coaching and knowledgeable fan bases made it an attractive landing spot for us. There are state championship-caliber teams in almost every sport. And it is also more convenient for us from a transportation point of view. We look forward to being part of the JD for many years to come.”
Goochland joined the Jefferson District for the 2009-10 and 2010-11 school years when they made the jump in classification from Class 2 to Class 3.
“At the time, districts didn’t allow for three classification spreads, so we had to move to the Jefferson,” Fowler explained. “But our enrollment dropped after that and when we dropped back down to Class 2, we re-joined the James River District.”
The Bulldogs have been a dominant force in the James River District for nearly decade. Since the move, the school population has grown as Goochland returned to Class 3 this past fall.
The VHSL allowed Goochland to stay in the James River District this season, despite being the largest school in the district. That prompted Fowler and his staff to contemplate future options for the program.
“With our enrollment growing again, we decided that we would be best served as a school by being in the Jefferson, even it meant we would be the smallest school,” Fowler said. “We reached out to some JD schools that we were already playing in various sports to gauge interest and it was positive, so we made a formal request that was approved by the district and is pending VHSL Executive committee approval.”
Goochland would be a natural fit in the Jefferson District. Rivalries are already in place with schools such as Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange and would add a fourth team east of Charlottesville to evenly split the district geographically.
Fowler said those natural rivalries are important.
“We already compete with Fluvanna, Louisa and Monticello in a wide variety of sports, so in many ways, it won’t be a change for us,” he said. “We are familiar with a lot of the coaches and facilities. It is going to be a new challenge as we go from being the biggest school in our district to being the smallest school in our new district."
Goochland’s success speaks for itself.
“We have had a successful first year back in Class 3,” Fowler said. “We won region titles in football and volleyball in the fall. We have traditionally been competitive in basketball, baseball and softball as well. While we will be the smallest school in the district, we will bring additional depth in a variety of sports.”
Fowler said his program should line up nicely with similar schools in the Jefferson District. Goochland is in the early stages of adding lacrosse. In fact, the school planned to field a junior varsity girls team this spring before those plans were curtailed by the coronavirus. The only sport Goochland doesn’t currently have is field hockey.
The Goochland athletic director said his athletes and coaches are excited about the opportunity to return to the Jefferson District.
“The biggest difference is that each and every game is going to be a challenge for us,” Fowler said. “There won’t be any easy games. But this will help us raise our level of play and prepare us for the postseason.”
