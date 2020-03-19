The University of Virginia announced Tuesday night that its 2020 graduation was canceled as currently planned. Jim Ryan, UVa’s president, made an additional statement Wednesday to clarify that a graduation ceremony could still occur at a later date.
Regardless, the status of UVa’s graduation has changed and a final decision waits.
Students were encouraged to leave grounds last week and early this week with online classes beginning Thursday. The spread of the coronavirus drastically changed the senior years of college students across the country, UVa students included.
For a few of Virginia's athletes, this May’s graduation ceremony would’ve been the second time walking across a graduation stage.
“That was one of the best days of my life, and I feel so, so sorry for the people who won’t have that normal experience,” Chesdin Harrington, a graduate student on UVa’s baseball team, said.
Harrington walked across the stage last May before ultimately deciding to come back to Virginia for another year of classes and baseball. His final season was cut short, but Harrington had the opportunity a year ago to walk across the stage and receive a diploma.
The pitcher monitors the latest updates from the university and knows there’s still a possibility of a ceremony taking place at a later date. Nothing feels like a guarantee to students these days, though.
“Who knows, this thing could continue on and that might not be a reality,” Harrington said. “I feel really heartbroken for them and devastated for them because they don’t get to have the experience I had 10 months ago, and that was one of the best days of my life.”
Harrington’s teammate on the baseball team, Stephen Schoch, came to UVa from UMBC. He walked at UMBC’s graduation in May.
While he says he’s not one for big celebrations or ceremonies, Schoch grew up a Virginia fan and knows what UVa’s graduation means to the Charlottesville community.
“I know the tradition of walking the lawn here, it’s as old as time and it’s a really great honor to do so,” Schoch said.
That tradition, if it happens at all, will at least be delayed, according to the university’s statements.
It’s been a hectic and emotional few days for Virginia students, whose time on grounds was cut short. For seniors, their time on grounds came to an abrupt end.
Riley Wilkinson, a pitcher for the softball team, came to Virginia after graduating from Princeton. She walked at Princeton’s graduation.
Wilkinson saw her softball career come to an end last week. After the semester, she’s headed to Louisville to attend medical school. She dealt with the emotions of seeing her playing days end, and she’s also had a first-hand look as seniors wonder what their graduation ceremony might look like.
“It’s a decision that needs to be made and it’s for the greater good,” Wilkinson said of the university announcement to cancel graduation as it currently stands, “but I think it’s really hard to have that perspective when so many things are personally affecting people here. It’s devastating for them. They deserve chance to walk across the stage and get that experience.”
Some UVa students went on spring break expecting to return to classes a week later. Instead, classes were moved online and graduation plans are drastically altered. Many won’t return to grounds until the fall, and seniors aren’t sure when they might be back on grounds.
Graduation plans are fluid, and it’s difficult to know what exactly the coronavirus spread might look like in a few weeks or months.
Wilkinson does know that students are going through similar experiences and similar emotions during this unprecedented time.
“I don’t know how to ameliorate the situation,” Wilkinson said. “I think everybody’s kind of in it together. We’re just all struggling through it.”
