CULPEPER — Albemarle boys basketball coach Greg Maynard doesn’t like to talk about the fact that he’s closing in on the 500-win milestone in his illustrious career.
If Maynard’s Patriots play the way they did on Wednesday night, he won’t have to answer questions about the subject for much longer.
Josh Morse registered game-highs of 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots, and Albemarle pulled away from host Culpeper County by halftime on its way to a dominating 77-40 nondistrict victory.
The win improves the Patriots’ record to 2-0 on the young season, and it leaves Maynard just one win shy of No. 500. He can reach the milestone with a victory over visiting Patrick Henry (Roanoke) on Friday night.
“I don’t like to talk about all that,” Maynard said. “It’s about our players and working hard to get them prepared for the rest of the games on our schedule.”
Maynard’s players certainly looked prepared against Culpeper.
Albemarle trailed just once all night, when the Blue Devils’ Chase Smith sank a 3-pointer to give his team a 3-2 edge one minute into the contest.
Behind the tough inside play of Morse and the steady backcourt duo of Justin Murkey and Cam Johnson, the Patriots built a 23-16 first-quarter edge and extended it to 39-23 by halftime. Morse had a double-double by that time, with 10 points, 10 boards and six blocks to boot. Murkey tallied 10 points of his own by intermission on a variety of baseline drives, while Johnson connected on two of Albemarle’s three 3’s in the half for six points.
Maynard was happy with his team’s balanced scoring attack, which he attributed to an unselfish approach.
“I’m pleased with the way my whole team moves the ball,” he said. “They understand that we really don’t have any superstars, so we need to rely on good ball movement.”
Despite Maynard’s assertion, Morse has played like a superstar through the Patriots’ first two games. The 6-foot-5 junior forward scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in the team’s 64-63 win over visiting Harrisonburg on Monday to go along with his near-triple double against Culpeper.
“[Morse] is playing with a lot of confidence for this early in the year,” Maynard said. “He was a starter last year and he played the wing for me, but he’s taken it upon himself to become a good inside player as well. With his size, when he extends his arms, it’s tough to stop him from scoring or to score on him.”
Murkey, the other returning starter from last season’s squad, finished with 14 points. Chris Woods and Johnson were Albemarle’s other two players to reach double figures, scoring 13 and 11 points, respectively.
In total, nine Patriots reached the scoring column.
Culpeper (0-1) was paced by Dejour McCray’s 14 points, while Chase Smith added seven and Jordan Murphy chipped in six. The Blue Devils were without starting guard JoJo Crenshaw for much of the game, as he played sparingly while still nursing an ankle injury from the football season.
“Our team simply wasn’t prepared to play a team like [Albemarle],” Culpeper head coach James Thompson said. “That’s a very smooth team Coach Maynard has, and he does a fantastic job there year in and year out.”
