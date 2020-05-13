Greg Maynard has been a fixture at Albemarle High School for nearly four decades, both as a physical education teacher and a coach.
The 61-year old recently announced plans to retire from teaching at the end next month after spending 37 years as an educator at his alma mater.
“I have taught 39 years, the last 37 at Albemarle High School and I went to AHS for three years, so that’s 40 school years of my life,” Maynard said.
In addition to his teaching duties, Maynard announced that he has stepped down as the Patriots’ golf coach after 29 years with the program.
Retirement will not impact Maynard's other job as boys basketball coach at Albemarle. Maynard said that he will return for his 32nd season on the bench for the Patriots.
“Coaching basketball is my pride and joy,” Maynard said. “I love coaching with son Drew and all of the Wilsons. I’m so excited about next year’s team. With a lot of hard work, we could have another good season.”
Maynard started coaching golf in 1991 and served as co-coach with Jim Garrett for 13 years.
“It took two of us to take over for the legendary Ralph 'Ace' Harrison,” Maynard said.
Since 2004, Maynard has been solely in charge of the Albemarle golf program and has made the Patriots one of the most successful teams in Central Virginia. Under his guidance, AHS won 16 district championships and a pair of regional titles. They qualified for region 24 times and his teams played in three state tournaments.
Maynard finishes his golf coaching career with a 509-106-8 record, which would make him the VHSL’s all-time leader in coaching wins, just ahead of current Mills Godwin coach Tom Hoy who started last fall with 482 victories. But the VHSL does not recognize co-coaching wins in terms of its record book.
Regardless, it’s still quite a milestone for Maynard.
“I guess you could say that basketball wasn’t the only sport that I got my 500th career win in this year,” he said.
The veteran coach started contemplating retiring from teaching last winter and had initial conversations with the department heads then. The final decision came last month after school was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I just felt it was time to cut back some,” Maynard said.
Another reason for the decision to step down as golf coach was logistics.
“The Virginia Retirement System has a rule that you must take a full month off after you retire, so that’s my month of September,” he said. “That knocks me out of golf coaching.”
Albemarle’s golf team returns three players from last year’s golf team, including standouts Vivian Hui, Mia Liang and Michael Wombacher.
“They were sad that I was leaving, but happy for me,” Maynard said.
Although stepping away from the links, the veteran coach has fond memories of his time in charge of the program.
“Some of my favorite memories are the two region championships, finishing third at states in 2018, the time coaching with Jim and the many great young men and women that I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” Maynard said. “It’s amazing what you can learn when you’re crammed in a van with six golfers traveling to matches. So many special student-athletes.”
Maynard will miss his time on the links but is excited to enter the next chapter of his life.
“I’m going to spend more time with my wife, my family and especially my five grandchildren, ages 9 months to seven years,” he said. “And maybe play a little golf myself.”
