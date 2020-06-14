After Andrew Abbott announced his intention to return for Virginia baseball in 2021 after going undrafted in the 2020 MLB Draft, starting pitcher Griff McGarry followed suit. He announced his return Sunday night on Twitter, saying Omaha was on his mind.
McGarry could have signed with a Major League team as an undrafted free agent, but with the maximum signing bonus set at $20,000, he elected to return to Charlottesville. Had the draft gone the usual 40 rounds, the junior was a likely draft pick.
The move gives Virginia a quality starter back. McGarry was the team’s Friday starter in 2020. Despite a shortened season, McGarry showcased electric stuff in those Friday outings.
He tossed 20 innings over four starts, striking out an impressive 31 batters, while only allowing three earned runs. Those numbers were good for a 1.35 ERA on the year.
McGarry struggled a bit with walks, which have plagued him at times throughout his career, but even with the walks McGarry’s junior season was a success. He went 3-0 on the mound, helping the Cavaliers start series’ off on the right note.
He excelled in a start against Dartmouth, tossing six shutout innings and fanning 12 batters. In addition to solid performances against weaker competition, McGarry performed well and helped the Cavaliers shut out a quality Oklahoma team in the season opener.
The return of McGarry means the starter joins relievers Abbott and Stephen Schoch as pitchers to recently announce their plans to return to the Cavaliers for the 2021 baseball season. Senior catcher Logan Michaels also announced plans to return next season in the last week.
With several key upperclassmen returning and solid group of underclassmen stars, the Cavaliers should enter the 2021 season as one of the best teams in collegiate baseball.
