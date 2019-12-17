With eight returning players from last year’s regional tournament team, the Charlottesville girls basketball team was considered one of the preseason favorites to challenge for the Jefferson District title.
Coach Jim Daly’s team looked the part Tuesday night in a 65-20 home victory over Orange County.
T.C. Younger scored a game-high 18 points and La’Kasia Calloway chipped in 10 more as Charlottesville improved its record to 4-1 overall and 2-0 against district competition.
Through five games, Daly likes what he’s seen from his team.
“We do have a lot of experience,” Daly said. “I think we can throw lots of different players out there, many different lineups, and I have faith that they know how to play together.”
The Black Knights scored the first seven points of the game on Tuesday and never looked back against a very young, but improved Hornets team.
Younger and Calloway each tallied five points in the first quarter as Charlottesville raced out to a commanding 15-3 lead through eight minutes. Younger finished with a trio of 3-pointers and showed that she can do more than just slash to the basket in transition.
“Nailing three 3’s, that really loosens things up,” Daly said. “We’re going to see a fair amount of zone. We have guards that are really tough off the bounce, and we’ve been working on different zone offenses. I think they made good decisions and taking open shots and not forcing tough stuff. She knocked down a lot early on to loosen us up.”
The run continued in the second quarter as Younger scored eight points, including a pair of big 3-pointers, during a 14-3 run to stretch the lead to 29-6 with 4:47 left in the half.
“I thought we shared the ball really well tonight,” Daly said. “We were very unselfish, whether it was against zone or in transition, I thought we made good decisions.”
Charlottesville’s depth seemed to wear down Orange County (1-4) as eight different players registered points in the first half. Camiyah Brown tallied six points and Carmella Jackson added four more off the bench to build a 37-8 lead at intermission.
“They attack at both ends of the floor,” Daly said. “We have an aggressive mentality. The girls have done a great job of pressing without fouling, attacking the rim when they see openings. I thought we were really smart when we were aggressive tonight.”
The second half was more of the same as Daly got a chance to let some of his younger players see some extended playing time.
Andrea Lefkowitz registered all nine of her points in the final 16 minutes for the Black Knights and did a great job of finishing in transition. Lidia Shimer tallied six points and Lakia Thompson added two points and a team-high 10 rebounds to seal the victory.
Olivia Sciabbarrassi scored 10 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to lead Orange County. Riley Harrington added four more in the loss.
Charlottesville returns to action Friday against Albemarle in a matchup of district title contenders.
Daly is excited about the challenge.
“We know how talented Albemarle is,” Daly said. “A chance to play a [Class 5] school and our cross-town rivals. They always compete and we have a lot of respect for their senior class. We’ve had some great battles with them over the years. I’m excited. I told the girls, take care of the books this week and be fired up for Friday.”
