For the second time in as many games, the Monticello girls basketball team built an early lead and were in front late into the fourth quarter.
But, for the second game in a row, the Mustangs were unable to hold on to that late lead, falling 53-49 in overtime to Harrisonburg on Friday in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.
Mariah Cain scored a team-high 15 points, including a big bucket with 1:08 left in the extra session to give the Blue Streaks a 51-49 lead. Calayiah Stuart sealed the victory with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
“Our biggest issue we’ve face so far is being consistent,” Monticello coach Juwuhn Smith said. “We like to pick and choose when we want to play, play two quarters, play three quarters, or play every other quarters, so for us as a team, it’s about being consistent to get us over the hump.”
Monticello (1-5) jumped out to an early lead thanks to some strong finishes at the rim in the first quarter. Cedasia Yates scored three points and Sariyah Hughes and Katelyn Williams added layups to help give MHS a 9-0 lead.
Harrisonburg finally broke through in the final seconds of the first quarter, when Nisha Farmer converted a layup with 17 seconds left. Following a turnover, Cain converted a three-point play with 3.7 seconds left to trim the lead to 9-5 after one.
The comeback continued in the second as Jay Garcia hit a bucket to give the Blue Streaks their first lead, 12-11 with less than six minutes to go in the half.
Hughes answered for Monticello with back-to-back buckets and Yates converted a steal into a layup to build a 19-15 lead at intermission.
Harrisonburg took the lead again early in the third as Garcia buried a trey from the top of the key for a 22-21 advantage with 5:35 left. Monticello answered as Hughes tallied four points and Zhynia Johnson added a stick back to give the Mustangs a 29-25 lead with less than three minutes left.
The Blue Streaks continued to battle as Cain scored two quick buckets and Maya Waid drained a corner three at the buzzer to give Harrisonburg a 35-31 lead with eight minutes to play.
The fourth quarter was a game of runs for both teams. Jaden Lemon scored on an inbounds play to cap a 7-0 run to give Harrisonburg its biggest lead, 42-31 with 6:02 left.
Monticello answered with a 16-2 run to take a 47-44 lead with 1:58 left. The Blue Streaks tied the game on the next possession as Ellie Muncy drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game at 47-47 with 1:42 left.
Hughes had a chance to win it for Monticello in regulation, but her fadeaway jumper off glass was just off the mark as the buzzer sounded to send the game to overtime.
Garcia finished with 14 points for Harrisonburg. Ellie Muncy added six more points off the bench in the win.
Hughes tallied a game-high 16 points for Monticello. Katelyn Williams had 10 points to give the Mustangs two players in double figures. Zhynia Johnson finished with six.
Albemarle 52, Deep Run 37
It’s not how you start, but how you finish.
The Albemarle girls basketball team excelled at both en route to a convincing victory over Deep Run in the first round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.
Amaya Pendleton scored 12 points and Erin Strider added 11 more as the Patriots closed the game on an 18-3 run in the final five minutes to win going away.
“I loved the way they dialed it up,” Albemarle coach Rachel Proudfoot said. “We had a couple of turnovers, but that’s just us, we’re trying to push the ball, we’re trying to be tenacious and stay up in people’s faces and press. I think we just kind of cooled down a little bit, had the ball in the right people’s hand’s and made plays.”
Sylvie Jackson finished with nine points for Albemarle. Maggie Lynn and MarQuelah Wilson tallied six points each as eight different Patriots scored.
Kovanes had 11 points to lead Deep Run. Gibbons chipped in six points and Fulkerson finished with five points.
