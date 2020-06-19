'He is irreplaceable': Caroll Bickers, a longtime Central Virginia coach and administrator, dies at 68

Carroll Bickers spent more than 30 years in Central Virginia as a coach, teacher and administrator, but to anyone that crossed his path, he was much more than that.
He was a friend.
The 68-year-old died Thursday, leaving a legacy of genuine kindness for anyone he came into contact with and a willingness to do anything he could to help.
“Coach Bickers would always go out of his way to make someone’s day,” Western Albemarle assistant principal Tim Driver said. “He was one of the most caring and thoughtful persons I’ve ever had the pleasure of getting to know. He was the heart and soul at Western. The school will sadly not be the same without him. He will surely be missed by everyone who ever had the chance to meet him and get to know him.”
Bickers played baseball and football at Lane High School in Charlottesville before moving off to college. In 1993, he was named athletic director at Charlottesville High School, succeeding legendary football coach Tommy Theodose. He spent 13 years in the position and left an undeniable mark on the Black Knights' program.
“If one was involved in high school athletics around the area during Carroll’s tenure as AD, it wasn’t hard to see that Carroll Bikers was a true Black Knight,” Charlottesville athletic director Rodney Redd said. “Even as an opposing coach, he took a great deal of ownership and pride in Charlottesville High School. You would often see him doing a multitude of tasks around, not only at sporting events, but other school-based and academic activities as well. Through the years, he maintained a great deal of respect and admiration from his colleagues.”
Kevin Leatherwood, a former Charlottesville High School basketball standout and current assistant women's basketball coach at Navy, said Bickers was a great mentor. Kenny Leatherwood, Kevin’s father, was the principal at Charlottesville during Bickers’ stint as athletic director and the two spent countless hours talking about sports and life.
“I have known Coach Bickers for practically my whole life,” Leatherwood said. “I worked as a ball boy at football and basketball games and he was always very kind and helpful to me. He knew that I enjoyed all sports and he was very knowledgeable about all sports, so we had a lot of conversations about baseball. He gave me illustrations about how to grip and throw certain pitches and gave me a wooden flat glove to help me be a better fielder. He was always nice to me and my family and will certainly be missed.”
Rick Lilly, the athletic director at Highland Springs High School in Richmond, played football for Bickers and succeeded him as CHS athletic director in 2007. Lilly’s father and Bickers went to high school together and Bickers would always keep tabs on the younger Lilly as he grew up.
During track season, Lilly tore his anterior cruciate ligament and missed the year rehabbing. When Bickers became athletic director, he made some upgrades to the CHS athletic department, including hiring Donna and Phil Olson as full-time athletic trainers at the school.
“That athletic trainer changed my life,” Lilly said. “Him professionalizing the program, for me personally, was a real-difference maker.”
When Lilly took over as CHS athletic director, he remembers Bickers sitting in the office and handing down an old box, which included the “Theodose keys” given to him by the legendary coach when he took over the position.
That conversation and the guidance that Bickers provided still stick with Lilly today.
“As an athletic director looking back now, he was wholly invested in the program,” Lilly said. “Just the time that he spent and the commitment that he showed. It was a way of life. That was a lesson that I took from him my first day.”
Bickers went on to coach baseball at Albemarle High School and guided the Patriots to the state tournament.
Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson recalled a Friday game day where she had spent all day painting the field house. As she was putting the paint away, she dropped a bucket of yellow safety paint that spilled on the sidewalk.
Bickers happened to be walking by at the time with his coaching staff and stopped immediately to help.
“He put his stuff down and without any hesitation said, ‘Hey, this ain’t no problem, we’ll make this a caution strip, and we did,” Tyson said.
During the process, Bickers had gotten yellow paint on his white button-down shirt and Tyson vowed to replace it for him. She rushed off to a store to get a new shirt, but the only color they had in Bickers' size was pink.
“I will never forget Carroll Bickers winking at me as he sported that pink button down shirt on our sideline that night,” Tyson said. “Whether he was your teacher, coach, colleague or friend, that was Carroll. He always rolled up his sleeves and opened up his heart when it was needed most.”
Bickers spent the past decade at Western Albemarle as study hall supervisor and assistant athletic director. He also coached a year of junior varsity football and as an assistant softball coach with the Warriors.
A regular at any sporting event, Bickers was always there to greet people with a smile.
“Coach Bickers was beloved at Western Albemarle,” Western Albemarle athletic director Steve Heon said. “He loved kids and helping them develop into young men and women. He always was supportive and willing to help others in need. That’s why kids gravitated toward him. They knew he cared."
Recent Western Albemarle graduate Carter Shifflett was one of the many students to form a strong bond with Bickers. During his senior year, one of Shifflett's family members was injured in an accident and Bickers learned about what had happened through his football coaches.
That’s when Bickers’ instincts took over.
“He sat me down during my study hall and made sure I was okay,” Shifflett said. “He checked in on me every single day. Coach Bickers was the most selfless man and truly cared about everyone at Western.”
Heon agreed.
“He is irreplaceable,” he said. “He did so much at the school from being an assistant athletic director and study hall supervisor, but also filling many other roles as needed. Baseball was his sport, and in my opinion, he was the best 'utility man' in the school system.”
Tyson marveled at Bickers’ ability to make people feel like they were the most important person in the world.
“He lived and modeled what I’ve heard him say 1,000 times — ‘We’re in the kid business,” Tyson said. “He was never about being out front or getting credit, but always about battling, caring and doing whatever needed to be done for kids.”
